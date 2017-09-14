When Greatness is Thrust Upon You

17

Greatness is purposeful. When you have succeeded at greatness, it is usually because you have put in the hours of hard work. Sometimes that greatness requires you to make sacrifices you don’t necessarily want to make, but it is a must. Greatness usually requires you to give your best and never give up.

At times, greatness can be challenging, especially when it is thrust upon you unexpectedly. To have greatness thrust upon you doesn’t mean you accidentally became great, it means you were put in a situation that required greatness from you. You may have to figure out a way to accomplish what is required of you. At that moment in time, it is not because you decided to be great. It was because you were determined to succeed. You chose not to give up, and that hard work paid off.

In “Twelfth Night,” infamous playwright, wordsmith, and notorious plagiarist William Shakespeare say not to fear greatness. “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon ’em.” The quote often attributed to former President Teddy Roosevelt serves both as an inspirational tool and as a warning. We can understand the “silver-spooners” who are born great. Some started off with a foot inside the door of greatness, and others work hard to achieve greatness on their own. But what about those in the third category? The ones that accidentally fall into greatness, and now must learn to succeed and become great themselves.

If you find you’re in the third category, it can be terrifying. How do you meet greatness head-on if it’s coming towards you unexpectedly?

When Common, a multi-Grammy Award-winning rapper, came to Montclair State University and spoke to students, he told them to follow 3 steps to achieve greatness:

Step 1: Find your path. Sit down and determine the way you need to go and what you need to do to push yourself further and higher. Make sure the prize your eyes are on is at the end of that path, too. Without an end goal, that path is just a meandering waste of time. And don’t settle for less, either.

Step 2: Believe in your path. Trust that you have made the right decisions and that you’re moving in the right direction. Second -guessing yourself will ruin your confidence, and without confidence, every day will discourage you and every failure will push you backward. But belief is contagious. If you believe in yourself, so will everyone else, and that will give you a bottomless well of confidence to draw on.

Step 3: Live your path. Greatness is not a short-term goal. It’s a long game. Don’t give up when you don’t see immediate results, and make sure you are incorporating your path into every aspect of your life. Don’t feel bad if you don’t win right away: every non-win is a learning experience, and what doesn’t kill you really does make you stronger. Even if it takes years, keep living like a winner with your goal in mind. After all, you only lose if you stop trying.

If greatness is thrust upon you, don’t panic. Although he did recite Shakespeare’s words at a point in time, former President Roosevelt also said, “We must dare to be great.” So dare. Believe in yourself, take a breath, and accept the challenge. All of us are capable of greatness. You just have to take a step forward.

If greatness is something that isn’t thrust upon you but you want to learn how to achieve it, stop by the Center for Leadership Development in the Student Center, room 104. There are free programs not only for leadership training but for one-on-one sessions to help you find your passion and get involved. Become the best you, and help make our campus the best, too.

