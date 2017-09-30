Overtime is Montclair State Field Hockey’s Favorite Time

0

Overtime seems to not be a threat to the Red Hawks Field Hockey team. For the second game in a row, the team has come out victorious on their home field, defeating Gwynedd Mercy College’s Griffins 2-1.

Senior Kaitlyn Struss has played a key role delivering the game winning shots in the past three games for Montclair State University.

With an early lead, the Red Hawks gained even more momentum. However, the Griffins rallied back late in the second quarter with a goal by senior Melissa Russo. Russo scored her 13th of the season with help by freshman Michaela Swenk with the assist.

As body contact and tumbles increased throughout the second half, the period became fiercer than a Roman fight. Griffins’ goalkeeper Sarah Crane was pushed to her limits making 11 out of the 17 saves she attempted.

Montclair State’s Kaitlyn Maguire also gave her all making two critical saves in the net during overtime.

What seemed like a bad case of déjà vu for the Griffins was a dream come true for the Red Hawks. After battling in not one, but two long sweat-drenched rounds of overtime, Struss delivered another spontaneous game-winning goal for the second year in a row against the visitors.

Last year, Gwynedd Mercy was defeated by the Red Hawks 1-0, after Struss scored the game-winning goal in overtime at the Griffins’ home field.

The Red Hawks’ hunger cannot be filled as they hold their undefeated pedestal at 9-0.

The team will prepare to feast again on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Sprague Field against Muhlenberg College at 7 p.m.

0