2 weeks ago

MONTCLARION SPOTLIGHT Vaniele Casimir ( @vee .__.nilla) Position: Opinion Editor Major: English Dream Job: "Being my own damn boss" What has being an Opinion Editor taught you? She's surprised by the amount of people that don't like giving their honest opinion. "People are really reserved when acknowledging their opinion." If you could see anyone in concert, who would it be? Beyonce Fun Fact: "I'm a yes person. I'm down for everything as long as it doesn't impose on my life."