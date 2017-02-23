‘A Day Without Immigrants’: Posters Annoucing LASO’s Participation Defaced

11

Thousands of people marched during the protests held in major cities across the country Thursday, Feb. 16, which was declared “A Day Without Immigrants.” Montclair State’s Latin-American Student Organization (LASO) was among the participants who united against President Trump’s plans for building a wall along the Mexican border, the Muslim ban and other immigration measures he has announced are in his agenda.

During the march, thousands of immigrants skipped school and work, and refrained from shopping in order to participate in the protest and show how much of an impact their absence would have in America’s daily routine.

Many business owners, particularly in the restaurant business, supported their employees who adhered to the march by closing their shops and restaurants for the day. Other business owners, far from being supportive of the cause, fired every worker who did not show up to work on that Thursday.

The members of the LASO hung flyers outside their office, announcing their support and participation in “A Day Without Immigrants.”

Despite the support of some students, someone in the Montclair State community clearly disagrees with the message, since at least one of the flyers put up by LASO was vandalized with the message “Go back to your country.”

It is not known as of now who vandalized the signs that the organization hung up. Madelyne Montes, the president of LASO made the following statement:

“It is unfortunate that someone, whether it’s a member of our [Montclair State] community or not, did this to our signs, but we decided to keep everything up to demonstrate that we are here, present and strong. We are not going anywhere and we welcome all those that support and stand with us. Thank you to all our brothers and sisters from our campus community that have shown support and love.”

Despite the “Day Without Immigrants” having gained momentum on social media after the Women’s March, Montclair State University did not show at any point its support or disagreement on social media.