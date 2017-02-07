Army Tops Red Hawks in Third Period

0

The men’s ice hockey team hoped to come out on top against Army West Point on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Holleder Center Tate Rink in West Point, NY. The hard fought game resulted in a score of 7-6 in favor of Army with 38 shots on Montclair State goaltender Jordan Stack and 39 shots on Army.

One minute into the first period, Red Hawks’ center Chris Preziosi scored the first goal of the game off of a pass from Justin Ritter. About twelve minutes later, Preziosi and Ritter successfully passed the puck to left winger Sam Enright, who scored the second goal of the game. With a 2-0 lead, Stack continued to make necessary saves.

With the second period underway, Army scored its first goal of the game with two minutes in, making the Red Hawks lead 2-1. Three minutes after Army’s first goal, Montclair State’s Sal Demarzo swiftly put the puck behind Army’s goaltender with an assist from Matt Cofrancesco. The Red Hawks soon suffered from a two minute hooking minor penalty, but it did not affect the team as defenseman Daniel Diner scored a goal. Seconds later, Army came right back as the Red Hawks were given an unsportsmanlike conduct minor penalty, and the score was updated 4-2. The Red Hawks ensured their lead with another goal thanks to an Enright and Demarzo combination, but Army managed to score two more goals as the second period ended 5-4 in favor of the Red Hawks.

With only five minutes in to third period, Preziosi scored yet again. Penalties were exchanged between both teams, but it ultimately hurt the Red Hawks, as Army took advantage and scored three more goals, ending the game with a 7-6 win.

The men’s ice hockey team will play their last game of the regular season at Marist College on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4:15 p.m.