Baseball Team Names Derek Jeter New Assistant Coach

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING IS AN APRIL FOOLS’ DAY EDITION OF THE MONTCLARION. ALL OF THE ARTICLES IN THE PAPER, THOUGH RELATING TO REAL PEOPLE OR EVENTS, ARE NOT FACTUAL.

Yogi Berra won’t be the only legendary Yankee with a presence here at Montclair State. Future Hall-of-Famer and dad-to-be Derek Jeter accepted an assistant coaching gig with the baseball team, as announced on Tuesday by Head Coach Jared Holowaty.

It seemed like a perfect match for the pair. The team, struggling with a 5-10 record, could use some help from the 20-year veteran, while the university seemed ideal for Jeter. Besides the obvious sentiment of coaching at Yogi Berra Stadium, the close proximity to Yankee Stadium was definitely an added bonus.

Jeter has been living a low-key life since his retirement from the game after the 2014 season, marrying his wife Hannah Jeter in July, who is now expecting their first daughter. The thought of coaching a professional team may not have surfaced quite yet but a college team seems like the next best thing.

It is clear that the Red Hawks are not having their best season. Holowaty and the former shortstop are hoping to work together to turn that around, if not by the end of this season, then in the upcoming seasons. Jeter is hoping to not only scout out the competition, but to scout out potential schools for his little girl a couple of decades down the road.

Looking to pay homage to his friend Yogi Berra, Jeter is happy to bring his knowledge over to the university on Normal Ave., and maybe even mold a protege while he’s at it.

There is no need to state the obvious, but the players are more than excited about their new assistant coach. Learning from someone as successful and skilled as the Captain is an opportunity most students could only dream of. The student-athletes are getting guidance from one of the most respected men in their game and in all of sports.

The folks at Yogi Berra Stadium, along with the Montclair State community are just as excited as the players, if not more. The thought of having Jeter coaching the Red Hawks isn’t only the ultimate bullet point to entice potential students, but it will definitely fill up the empty seats at home games.

Jeter is excited to begin his new position while the team is excited to hopefully get a second wind this season. You can catch the new assistant coach at the Red Hawks’ next home game on Tuesday, April 4 against The University of Scranton 4 p.m.