“Blade Runner 2049” is the highly anticipated sequel to the 1982 science fiction cult classic, “Blade Runner.” The film stars actors Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Sylvia Hoeks and Dave Batista.

The film takes place 30 years after the events of the original “Blade Runner” movie. Officer K, played by Ryan Gosling, is a Blade Runner who tracks down replicants, or bioengineered androids. He is assigned to a case, which later leads him to discover something more significant that may impact his life. He seeks out Rick Deckard, who is played by Harrison Ford and has been missing for 30 years.

There is much more to the story, but since Director Denis Villeneuve asked movie critics to not share the film’s plot details, I will honor that. I was incredibly excited for “Blade Runner 2049” because as someone who is a huge fan of the original film, I have wanted to see a sequel for quite some time. The trailers made me even more excited because Denis Villenueve is one of the best filmmakers working today. After seeing this film, I can confirm that “Blade Runner 2049” is undoubtedly one of the greatest sequels ever made.

“Blade Runner 2049” is a science fiction masterpiece that I believe will eventually become a filmmaking classic. From its brilliant story, top notch acting, incredible writing and phenomenal visual effects, “Blade Runner 2049” is everything a viewer would want in a film. Even though this film is two hours and forty five minutes long, there is not one single frame that drags. I could have stayed in the theater for another two hours. The film is still on my mind. I am dying to see it again.

When it comes to the performances, everyone does a terrific job. Ryan Gosling as Officer K was excellent. He delivers a very good performance as a character with a mysterious past that is battling his own demons. As the film progresses, his character becomes more complex and it makes the viewer want to know more about him. His work in “Blade Runner 2049” is one of Gosling’s best performances.

Harrison Ford also does an incredible job revising his role as Rick Deckard. Even though he doesn’t get much screen time in the first film, Ford brings his A-game to the table. I’ll go as far as saying that this is one of his very best performances as well. Sylvia Hoeks delivers a phenomenal performance as a female replicant. Her character is evil, tough and complex. She gave a breakthrough performance and I can’t wait to see what film she is in next. While he doesn’t get much screen time, Jared Leto delivers an unsettling performance as a blind man who creates replicants. Even though I wish he was in the film a tad more, he makes every second of his screen time count.

All of the other supporting actors are truly amazing. The writing in the film is nothing short of superb. There are scenes of dialogue that are so riveting that you can watch two actors speak to each other for hours without a care. The way the writers and director continued the story after the original is brilliant. I personally can’t comprehend how they were able to pull it off.

The plot is excellent and frankly, I envy the writers and director for being so clever. “Blade Runner 2049” also does a fine job in the technical department. The visual effects are astounding. The creation of the world of “Blade Runner” was breathtaking.

The score was also spectacular. Hans Zimmer is one of the best composers working today. The cinematography was jaw dropping, making this Roger Deakins’ year to win an Oscar without question. From its start to the film’s conclusion, it exceeded my expectations in every department. Even though it is a sequel, “Blade Runner 2049” does not feel like a film setting the stage for more films. It wants to be its own stand alone film.

