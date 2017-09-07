Campus Construction Continues

17

Montclair State continues renovations with College Hall and Mallory Hall; however, the new School of Communication and Media Arts building is ready for the new semester.

“College Hall’s phase one of construction began this past summer,” said a University press release. During the 109-year-old building’s first phase, renovations to the first floor are being made. Certain pathways around the building are blocked off, and departments located in College Hall building have been moved. The second and third floors will remain open. This phase is due for completion at the end of 2017.

In the second phase, the second and third floors will be renovated and College Hall will close completely during this time.

“I think the new buildings are a great idea,” junior and psychology major, Kayla Drozdowski said. “At my old college, the campus was old, dated and never updated,” said the 19-year-old.

“With a new building at MSU, it can accommodate for all the new students since the population is increasing” said Drozdowski. She said the new building also means new technology and tools that students will now have access to.

“I used to work at College Hall and I’m thankful for its re-contruction because it was pretty outdated. Some of the halls reminded me of high school,” says accounting major and Sophomore, Carlos Valdivia.

20-year-old communication and media arts junior, Kate Braunstein admired the olden model of College Hall. She explained how besides the building being hot, she liked how old fashioned it was because it had a lot of history.

“The renovation of College Hall will allow the University to improve and enhance the service we provide to students,” said Vice President, Dr. Karen Pennington.

Mallory Hall, said to be completed in spring 2018, will be a technological building for Computer Science majors, according to the University’s site.

“Students will have their own space, more freedom to work and expand without worrying about being in another class’ timeframe.” said 21-year-old computer science major, Brandon Donaldson.

The new Communication and Media Arts building, open this fall, features a 197 seat presentation hall powered by Sony Digital Cinema Projection and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound, a state-of- the-arts radio control room, a motion picture stage and more, said the University’s website.

In a North Jersey Media Group article, University President, Susan Cole, said that the students will now be able to enter the workforce with the confidence that comes from knowing they have received outstanding pre-professional training on the latest technology in up-to-the-minute facilities.

17