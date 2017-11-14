Demi Lovato’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Breaks Through Billboard Charts

0

Former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato released her sixth studio album, “Tell Me You Love Me,” last month, making a breakthrough on the Billboard Charts. Looking back at her previous work, Lovato has truly grown as an artist and expanded her vocal range in this new album.

The first single from the album, “Sorry Not Sorry,” captured the attention of listeners and has been sung by people of all ages. The upbeat song and music video are entertaining to watch and listen to. As of Nov. 11, “Sorry Not Sorry” peaked at number six and has been on the Billboard charts for 17 weeks.

The title track, “Tell Me You Love Me,” is an emotional song with a slightly upbeat tune. Lovato sings along with a choir to add a unique element to it. She repetitively sings, “You ain’t nobody ’til you got somebody,” which represents a powerful message — one that emphasizes how people need to have someone to lean on.

In track four of the album, Lovato’s “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” demonstrates the strength and depth of her voice. The next song, “Daddy Issues,” adheres to the typical pop-rock genre that Lovato has stuck to throughout the majority of her past albums.

Lovato also collaborates with rapper Lil’ Wayne on “Lonely,” which is a song that has a much deeper and softer vibe that is appealing to the ears.

The album also features more star-studded collaborations, like in “Instructions” and “No Promises.” In “Instructions,” Lovato gets in touch with her Hispanic roots with Jax Jones and Stefflon Don, creating a sense of diversity and flavor to the track. “No Promises” is a duet between Cheat Codes and Lovato. Their voices complement one another since Cheat Codes sings with a lower tone and Lovato sings with a higher pitch.

Lovato is soaring through the music scene and breaking barriers. She has done an amazing job at overcoming her struggles with addiction and mental health. Since rehab, she has changed her life both spiritually and musically.

“Tell Me You Love Me” is a solid album to add to Lovato’s collection of work. As an artist, she continues to challenge herself with her music, and she presents more than what Hollywood gives her credit for.

Next year, Lovato will kick off her tour with DJ Khaled. They will be performing in Brooklyn, New York on March 16, 2018, and in Newark, New Jersey on March 21, 2018.

This review was originally posted in Hawk Talk Magazine.

0