‘Destiny 2’ Review: PC Version vs Console

“Destiny 2” is the sequel to the first “Destiny” video game, made by game developer Bungie and published by Activision. This game has had a lot of hype surrounding it, especially because this iteration was released on the PC platform unlike the first one. The console version of the game has been out since September, while the PC version released on Oct. 24.

The “Destiny” video games are an online first-person shooter experience with two parts to it.

First, there is the player versus enemy part, which includes the game’s story missions and two other modes called “strikes and missions” that are separate from the game’s campaign.

Strikes are cooperative missions done in teams of three, which are based on completing progressive objectives and usually take about 20-45 minutes to complete. Raids, on the other hand, are more complex involved missions that require a six-person team, higher-level gear and team communication. It is essentially what a player strives to complete due to the possibility of receiving high-level loot after completing the raid.

Second, there’s the player versus player aspect, which is called the “Crucible.” In this multiplayer mode, a player is matched up against people in reality. It is made up of several game modes with different objectives to complete, and the game pairs a player with three other teammates against four enemies.

This game definitely runs better on a PC compared to a console. The PC version has the standard array of options than many gamers are accustomed to. There are graphics settings to choose from to make the game run better on a player’s computer, key binds to change buttons to his or her liking and support for 4K resolution up to 144 Hertz refresh rate.

This heavily contrasts to the console version, which looks and runs decently but lacks the capability and customization of the PC version. Another problem is that while the console version manages to run at a resolution of 1080p, the game only runs at a meager 30 frames per second (fps). The golden standard for gaming is at least 60 fps or over.

In 2017, 30 fps can be seen as laughable, especially for PC players who have been playing games over 60 fps for a decade. The problem with 30 fps mainly shows itself in competitive multiplayer where a player is dealing with multiple situations going on. When playing against actual players, this can hinder gameplay.

I can say that when I first played the beta version of the game, which was just a test build that Bungie allowed players to try out in August, I was shocked by how stunning the visuals were. The kicker is that I was only running the game on 1080p with medium settings. The computer that I tried it on had the lowest nine-series graphics cards. This is an average graphics card, but it is below the recommended graphics card to play “Destiny.” This does not mean a person is not able to play the game if they do not meet the spec requirements. It consists of fiddling around with the graphical settings, as the game will not operate well if the computer cannot handle it.

Overall, I can say I had no issues whatsoever while playing the game. Bungie definitely did a great job porting the game from console to PC. It is essentially the same game with more fidelity and fluidity added on, along with the option to play with a mouse and keyboard.

I have yet to finish all that the game has to offer, but the only problem I can foresee in the future is content. Currently, the game only has a limited amount of content to offer. Bungie is releasing more substance in a downloadable form. The game costs an additional $30; however, it is worth the expense if a player wants to play “Destiny” on a PC rather than a console.

