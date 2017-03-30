‘eSports’ to be Renamed ‘eSkills Competitions’

15

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING IS AN APRIL FOOLS’ DAY EDITION OF THE MONTCLARION. ALL OF THE ARTICLES IN THE PAPER, THOUGH RELATING TO REAL PEOPLE OR EVENTS, ARE NOT FACTUAL.

Monumental ground was broken when the Society of Sports ruled that “eSports”—commonly referred to as video game sports — were officially renamed “eSkills competitions.” One member, DR, who requested anonymity, expressed complete disagreement with the title eSports.

“All you do is sit in front of a screen,” DR said. “How can anyone in their right mind classify that as a sport?”

Despite the most recent ruling, gamers around the world are pushing back. Newly-crowned North American FIFA Champion, TF, who also asked for anonymity, believes eSports should not be disrespected, but accepted.

“Competitive gaming isn’t a leisurely activity,” TF said. “There is a high amount of stress, coordination, reaction time and communication required in most competitive eSports.”

Professional eSports teams such as Faze and Optic Gaming are planning on fighting the most recent court ruling. Many others around the world who are frequent competitive gamers in games such as “FIFA,” “Call of Duty,” “Rainbow Six Siege” and “World of Warcraft” are looking to organize a fight of the most recent decision.

“It doesn’t really matter who organizes and how much resistance there is,” DR said. “The court has reached a decision and that’s all there is to it. I’ve played countless real sports, like softball and soccer, and this simply isn’t a real sport. It’s nothing more than a skills competition.”

DR doesn’t want to stop there, however. According to DR, fake sports have been alive for too long and it’s time to take them down.

“Chess is the next bad example of ‘sports’ that require very little effort, but are considered sports,” DR said. “Don’t even get me started on NASCAR.”

The opposing groups plan to meet during the summer, as both sides look to gain momentum for their cause.