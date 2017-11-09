Everything Will Be Alright: ‘Falsettos’ Breaks Ground on PBS

20

In October 2016, a groundbreaking musical called “Falsettos” was revived on Broadway and aired on the PBS series “Live from Lincoln Center” on Oct. 27, 2017.

“Falsettos” is about a tight-knit family that goes through numerous trials and tribulations, only to find out that in the end, love is what matters the most. Set during the ’80s, actor Christian Borle plays Marvin, a man who leaves his wife Trina, played by actress Stephanie J. Block. He replaces her with his male lover Whizzer, who is played by actor Andrew Rannells. The trio and the rest of the family must face the aftermath of divorce, coming out, growing up and true love in all of its forms with a heartbreaking twist.

In 1992, homosexuality was not as accepted as it is in today’s society, making this production an astounding and socially relevant one. It was an incredible experience to see homosexual relationships on a Broadway stage because it was so rare. The messages and story line are so important that it needed to be aired on national television for the public to watch. Not only does it positively represent the LGBTQ community, but also everyone trying to get through the craziness of life.

Music composer William Finn will bring chills, love and heartache to anyone listening. The 2016 Broadway cast put their hearts on the line through their talented singing and acting. Since the PBS broadcast is over, the soundtrack is highly recommended, as it contains the entire story just as the live production does. There are high energy numbers like “A Day in Falsettoland” as well as powerful ballads like “The Games I Play.” It is guaranteed that audiences will relate to at least one song throughout the musical. In fact, they won’t only relate, it will cut into their souls and will allow them to have an emotional connection, which is a quality that not all musicals have.

Andrew Rannells, Christian Borle, Brandon Uranowitz and Stephanie J. Block were all Tony-award nominated and deserve every praise for their memorable roles. This show opened my eyes to a different kind of beauty that I’d never seen on Broadway before. It taught me lessons about how life doesn’t always go as planned.

Fortunately, I got to see the show live last year. At the time, I couldn’t help but think that people all over the world should see this show. Thanks to PBS, a lot of people can. I am so glad that I was introduced to this show. I fell in love with the story, music and characters. I was able to connect to each of them on a very personal level, and apply the messages within the production to my life each day. I felt truly inspired after viewing this masterpiece.

