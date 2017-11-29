Farewell to Einstein Bagels Closing in December

0

College Hall’s signature bagel café, Einstein Bagels will be officially shutting its doors on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. according to a written statement by Manager of Dining Services, James Robinson.

Michael Baah, a senior biology major, is spending as much time as he can there before it disappears.

“I’m going to feel very sad about [its closing] because I love their blueberry bagels and their cookies,” Baah said. “I hope they reopen.”

The century old College Hall has been undergoing renovations since June 7 of this year, according to Montclair State University’s website. With construction making its way through the first floor of the building, Einstein Bagels must depart in order to make way for the gutting process.

Originally, Vice President of Student Development and Campus Life Dr. Karen Pennington said Einstein’s was expected to close in early November.

Senior Ingeborg Aaserud, an exchange student from Norway studying vocal performance, dreads the future hike for her daily cup of coffee.

“I think it’s sad [that they are closing],” Aaserud said. “Now I will have to go all the way up to University Hall to get my coffee since I’m at Cali School of Music.”

In regards to the current staff of Einstein Bagels, they will be offered positions at other food venues following the start of the spring 2018 semester.

Nutrition and food studies professor Doug Murray knew that with continuous construction, the closing of Einstein Bagels would be inevitable.

“[Einstein Bagels] is a byproduct,” said Murray. “So [the closing] had to happen.”

Senior communications and media arts major Amanda Scarpaci is optimistic that Einstein Bagels will make a return once the renovation concludes.

“I don’t really see a reason why they wouldn’t [bring it back] because that’s one less thing we’ll have on campus,” Scarpaci said. “There’s really not that many things to choose from anyway to eat and get coffee from, there’s only Dunkin and a couple other places.”

There’s currently a plan for Einstein Bagels to return to College Hall once construction is completed and the building reopens. The café might also be accompanied by other dining options on the first floor of the building.

