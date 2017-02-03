SLAM Emoji Pillow-Making Event Draws a Crowd

7

Over 120 students flooded the Student Center ballrooms on Jan. 20 to participate in Student Life at Montclair’s (SLAM) first emoji pillow-making event.

Over the past few years, the iconic emoticons began appearing on many products not related to the technology on which they are used. This includes bed sheets, bean bag chairs, key chains, clothing and phone cases, among others.

“It’s really revolutionary to see little pictures become these big things you see all the time,” said freshman Nana Bauah.

In addition to stuffing the assorted animated faces, students also enjoyed pizza, games, a photo booth and some music.

“People love music,” said SLAM Co-Director Joshua Bishop-Mbachu, “It attracts them to the event.”

Although the main focus of the evening was centered around the plush emoticons, students revealed that it wasn’t the highlight of the event.

“The best part of tonight is the board games,” declared sophomore Martha Wachulec. “It allows people with different majors who don’t know each other to get together.”

Some of the board games being played throughout the evening included Sorry, Connect Four and Apples to Apples, along with other classics. Later on, two raffle ticket winners received prizes including AMC and Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards.

“I’m happy they won and these students are involved,” commented Lindsay Truszkowski, a campus events chair.

Finally, the grand prize was announced, putting a smile on freshman Christopher Callie’s face, despite the gloomy weather outside. In addition to winning a Target gift card, Callie also went home with an emoji sled and blanket.

“I feel great,” he said. “I was hoping I would get something here and highly recommend everyone comes to [SLAM] events.”