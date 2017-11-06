General Harassment Reported in Feliciano School of Business Cafe

2 weeks ago

MONTCLARION STAFF SPOTLIGHT Meet our Feature Editor Chanila German! Major: Journalism and Political Science. Sophomore from New Milford, NJ Chanila was originally a psychology major but found the major was not for her. After joining the team she fell in love with Journalism and changed her major. She enjoys the Feature section because it allows her to shine a light on individuals on campus. Students can learn about their peers without trying to do the impossible of getting to know everyone on campus. Dream job: working as a White House Correspondent. Fun Fact: She keeps a framed photo of her…