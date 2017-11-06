University police officers were seen entering the Feliciano School of Business Cafe after a report was called in about an Asian male accused of general harassment on Monday, Nov. 6. Natasha Rivera, a cafe employee, and Marjai Bridgeforth, a senior business management major, both witnessed officers enter and leave the kitchen area of the cafe without taking down information from surrounding people in the vicinity. Capt. Kieran Barrett confirmed that the university police department is still looking for the suspect, and the case is undergoing further investigation at this time.
General Harassment Reported in Feliciano School of Business Cafe
By Heather Berzak, Assistant News Editor