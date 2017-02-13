Get Your Galentine’s Day On

8

Ladies, mark it on your calendars. Feb. 13 is “Only the best day of the year,” according to Leslie Knope of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.” Boy, she got one thing right. Galentine’s Day, a fictitious holiday, was introduced by Knope, a character portrayed by Amy Poehler, in NBC’s popular comedic series. The episode “Galentine’s Day” aired on Feb. 11, 2010, and women all over the country embraced the holiday in real life. Opposed to Valentine’s day, on Feb. 13, women leave the romance at home and share the love with their special ladies. In praise of this day to celebrate sisterhood, women have coined slogans such as, “Fries before guys” and “Ovaries before brovaries” to express the empowerment of love in a friendship between women in all parts of the world.

“Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas,” Knope said in the episode. Although Knope celebrates “breakfast-style,” Galentine’s Day should truly be an all-day affair, beginning, of course, with breakfast and ending with a sappy rom-com. If you are asking yourself, “What can my galpals and I spend an entire day doing?” Grab a post-it and write down some ideas.

Treat yourselves to the spa. Mani-Pedi’s? Yes, please. Did someone mention Christian Grey? “50 Shades Darker” makes for the perfect girls-night out. Do not forget the gifts; Knope gave her friends each a 5000-word essay describing how she loves each of her girls. But, you may want to settle for a necklace or some chocolate.

But the best of all ways to spend time with your favorite ladies is to lounge around in sweats, stuff your faces with baked goods and make the obnoxious sounds that you would not in front of anyone else.

Ladies deserve to celebrate ladies, not just on Galentine’s Day, but every single day of the year. Women deserve to be pampered every day, but for now, we will settle for Feb. 13.