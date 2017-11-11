Grammy Museum Experience at the Prudential Center Honors New Jersey Legends and Entertainers in Music

0

Some of music’s biggest icons have grown up in New Jersey. These entertainers include names like Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Queen Latifah and Frank Sinatra just to name a few. The Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center continues to keep their legacies alive, and shines a spotlight on many talented performers throughout time.

Officially opened to the public on Oct. 20, the museum commemorates and celebrates moments from the music industry’s biggest award show, the Grammys. Throughout the exhibit, spectators can examine the outrageous celebrity fashion and performances from each year.

At an affordable price, the Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center is the ideal place to learn about music. People can read background information on every artist as they navigate through the tour, as well as watch performance highlights on the TV screens throughout the exhibit.

Interactive components of the experience include a Ray Charles “Hit the Road, Jack” karaoke session, the Roland Live stage that is occupied with musical instruments and the “Rap with Wyclef Jean” studio booth.

Within the museum there is a wall of autographed photos from recording artists ranging from Beyoncé to Taylor Swift. There is also the drum set Bruno Mars and a band called “The Time” used to honor Prince on Feb.16. “The Time” performed Prince’s “Jungle Love,” following an electrifying guitar solo and vocal performance from Bruno Mars who performed his song “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center is a place that celebrates artists and can be enjoyed by music enthusiasts of all ages. Guests can partake in the Grammys in more ways than just watching the annual Grammy Awards. They can indulge in the pop culture event and explore a bit of their own creativity through the interactive experience.

