Hire A Red Hawk Takes Off

20

Students gathered in Schmitt Hall room 104 to learn about Hire A Red Hawk on Tuesday.

Launched in September 2017, the new resource is intended to assist students with job searching and career planning. It can be used to build a resume and submit it for critique, find and apply for jobs or internships, and request a career counseling appointment in addition to other things.

Since the resource is only open to the Montclair State University community, Red Hawks will face a different type of competition than they would in the real world.

“The only people you’re essentially competing with is Montclair students,” said Jeff Poulos, a career advisor at the College of Humanities and Social Science.

The campus community can access Hire A Red Hawk by logging onto Nest. Once logged on, they should click on “Career Services” and then the “Hire a Red Hawk” link. The new resource consists of two to three people per team geared toward helping students.

“It’s good,” said Christian Garcia, a junior business management major. “I really like it.”

While many Red Hawks hope to find employment along with assistance for other things, others have different expectations for it.

“Hopefully it will help students pay their tuition,” said junior justice studies major Traci-Ann Palmer.

Although the event did not attract many, it did bring out some people.

“I’m most excited for the ability to find a job,” said senior English major Ashley Stepien. “This meeting is very informative. It’s really awesome how there is a portal just for [Montclair State] students.”

The event was run by Poulos, a Montclair State alumnus currently working for the university. For those who missed it, there will be more workshops throughout February.

20