Hockey Breaks in Spring Semester with a Loss

Hoping for redemption against the University of New Hampshire (UNH) after the previous 10-3 loss, the men’s ice hockey team was defeated once again 5-0 on home ice Jan. 13.

The first hockey game of the spring semester approached quickly, and the Red Hawks were ready to get back on the ice against UNH. With the disappointing loss before winter break against UNH, the Red Hawks were looking for a comeback.

The first period was off to a competitive start as both teams looked eager to score the first goal of the game. A tough twenty-minute battle ended the first period with a score of 0-0.

With the second period underway, the Red Hawks’ goaltender, Bradley Odgers, did his part to make big saves, ensuring that his team stayed in the game. The Red Hawks soon had a few promising chances to get on top when UNH suffered from a two-minute interference minor, but ultimately could not generate a goal.

About 11 minutes in, UNH slipped one past Odgers and took a 1-0 lead. The Red Hawks then suffered from a slashing minor as UNH scored two more goals to end the second period.

The third period began with the Red Hawks trailing by three points, and just two minutes in, UNH increased their lead to 4-0, but quickly received a two-minute holding minor.

Montclair State did a solid job of shaving down their usual penalty minutes and only endured one hooking minor in the third. UNH then received two more penalties, but defended the puck and managed to score one more goal, to end the game with a final score of 5-0.

Overall, Odgers faced 59 shots, making 54 saves in order to keep the Red Hawks alive.

With a record of 8-9-1-2, the Red Hawks will next travel to face off against Central Connecticut State on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Newington Ice Arena.