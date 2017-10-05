Home Or Away, The Red Hawks Have Been Dominating

0

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Red Hawks crushed Muhlenberg College 5-1. The Mules scored the leading goal at the 1:27 mark. Courtney Allen hopped onto a loose ball in the circle and scored her first goal of the season unassisted from the left post.

Unfazed, the Red Hawks returned to the center of the field for their opportunity to battle back.

Montclair State’s Kailey Dalgauer raced down the field and shot a hard speedy ball from the top of the circle. The forward wasted no time in the circle, connecting with the back of the cage at the 13:20 mark.

Once Montclair State scored its first goal, the flood would not be stopped .

Senior Kate Struss fired her 10th goal of the season at the 32:36 mark. Struss received a great pass from the front of the circle by freshman Joelle Wash. Using her skillful stickhandling, Struss spun to the right to lay one in the net.

Junior Amber Haslett also racked up two goals. Haslett’s vigorous shot is one to fear once she steps foot into the circle. With numerous assists and passes from Kelly Watson, the dynamic duo proves they should not be underestimated.

The continuation of goals for the Red Hawks could not be ceased. With only 10 minutes left, freshman Kaitlyn Prestinari scored the final goal for Montclair State. The freshman scored her second of the season with a helpful assist from Alexis Ambrosino.

The five goals had more than secured the victory against Muhlenberg College.

The Red Hawks gained their first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) win of the season on Saturday, Sept. 30 against Stockton University in a double overtime head to head. The away game did not intimidate the Montclair State powerhouse in any form.

The Red Hawks won their two previous overtime games this season.

Haslett sparked the lead unassisted with the initial goal of the game at the 8:35 mark. Her reverse chip flew to the net. Stockton’s Britney Stein spoiled the lead late in the game and equaled the score at 1-1 by tapping a shot in the corner of the cage.

Fifty seconds into double overtime, Montclair State’s Prestinari regained the lead off of a penalty stroke. Prestinari’s freshman experience did not reflect her mentality or composure to defeat the Ospreys on their home field.

With the recent wins, the Montclair State field hockey team remains unbeaten this season, with a record of 11-0.

The Red Hawks will be back in motion on Wednesday, Oct. 4 against local and NJAC rival William Paterson University at Sprague Field at 7 p.m.

0