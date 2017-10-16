Homecoming 2017 a Success for the Red Hawk Community

0

The Red Hawks came together this past Saturday for Montclair State University’s 2017 Homecoming. To kick off the day, first-year students and their families had a pancake breakfast with President Susan Cole, which was followed by the campus carnival, alumni tailgate, student showcase, first-ever car show and the Homecoming football game.

Freshmen Dana Zarrillo and Hope Ortiz pose with their moms at the Family Pancake Breakfast! pic.twitter.com/dfHNedYYJd — The Montclarion (@TheMontclarion) October 14, 2017

Each of the planned events allowed students, faculty, staff, alumni and their family members to have fun and celebrate their Red Hawk pride.

One of the events with the greatest turnout this year was the Homecoming Showcase. From noon to 1:30 p.m., the rows of the amphitheater were filled with people who came to support the school’s student organizations and watch them show off their talents. People passing by the amphitheater stopped to look at the organizations dancing in front of the cheering crowd.

“This is one of the best events,” said Joshua Bishop-Mbachu, one of the senior co-directors of programming for Student Life At Montclair (SLAM). “It really shows how diverse and engaged our campus is and how active our alumni are.”

The showcase consisted of different organizations on campus coming together and performing different dance routines. The Montclair State Dance Company (MSDC), RecBoard and various fraternities and sororities are some of the organizations that competed in the show.

“It was upbeat and everyone on the stage was excited to be there performing for us,” said Erin Gaydos, a freshman majoring in theatre studies, after watching the showcase.

Even the littlest of red hawks are getting their pictures taken by the red hawk statue today! #MSUHC17 #msustudentvoice pic.twitter.com/PaADA4HAbN — The Montclarion (@TheMontclarion) October 14, 2017

Following the showcase, the football game against the Salisbury University Seagulls took place at Sprague Field at 2 p.m. The Red Hawks fell to the Seagulls with a score of 10-28 after a hard fight.

After the game, the winners of the banner contest, showcase and homecoming royalty were announced.

The winner of the banner contest was Newman Catholic, with The Village following behind them in second and Dinallo Heights in third.

As for homecoming royalty, Frank Dolan of Alpah Chi Rho took second and Jackie Lynch of Sigma Delta Tau took first.

“Being nominated was surreal,” said senior Doug Arouh of Delta Chi, who made it into the Homecoming court. “I never would have imagined it.”

MSDC striking a pose at the Student Showcase!!! #MSUHC17 pic.twitter.com/c2XL0oJ4Fw — The Montclarion (@TheMontclarion) October 14, 2017

Sigma Delta Tau won first place in the showcase this year followed by MSDC in second.

“It feels like I found my family.” said Joshua Trembley, a freshman majoring in theatre studies who just recently joined MSDC. “I thought the showcase went extremely well and it showed our sense of community through dance.”

