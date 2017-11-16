iPhone X – The Future Of Smartphones

0

The iPhone X made its debut two weeks ago, incorporating many new features that were not in previous iPhone models.

The screen is definitely its biggest eye-catching entity. Measuring at 5.8 inches, the screen is bigger than the plus models’ screens and maintains a body size closer to the smaller iPhone model. The smaller-sized iPhone screen is only 4.7 inches and its body size is only a few inches smaller than the X. That goes to show how much more screen sizes on smartphones can increase by removing the top and bottom bezels, which are the borders that take up space on the screen. This edge-to-edge display also has a higher resolution than the standard 1080p high-definition screen on the iPhone plus models.

An additional feature in the the X’s display is Apple’s choice of an Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) panel in the screen, which differs greatly from the standard Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) screen that Apple has used in the iPhones. The difference between OLED and LCD is that OLED screens produce more accurate colors and have higher brightness levels due to the type of display technology used. The result is that it makes viewing much more enjoyable.

Adding this screen caused the removal of the home button that several iPhone users are familiar with, which may be a reason some consumers hold off on purchasing the device. However, Apple introduced features made for the X that can be utilized through the home button.

The gestures are intuitive but will take some time to adapt from the traditional home button. Those with smaller hands may have a harder time navigating the phone, but it took me about two to three days to effectively use them.

In spite of all the new aspects of the iPhone X, I do miss the old way of swiping up from the bottom to get to the control center, and the new notification panel is a bit of a pain to access. A consumer needs to perfectly swipe down from the top of the display.

The internals of the iPhone X are exactly the same as the iPhone 8 and 8 plus. They use the same new A11 processor, which is Apple’s latest and greatest in terms of computing for smartphones. It is noted by Apple to be 70 percent faster than the processor used in last year’s iPhone models. Both have wireless charging. The main differences between older iPhones would be the new display, Face ID and Animoji.

Face ID is the X’s form of Touch ID except it uses a person’s face to unlock the phone. I was skeptical if Face ID would be consistent in day-to-day use before I got the phone, but my experience proved my worries wrong. I feel it is more effective to take out the phone and just look at the screen for it to unlock.

In my 11-day period using the phone, Face ID worked almost all the time. However, certain lighting influences the effectiveness of Face ID. If the Touch ID is a must have, I would recommend sticking with an older iPhone or go with the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.

The last exclusive feature users of the iPhone X have are animojis. This fun feature allows users to take advantage of the sensors housed on the top notch of the phone. It is called the true depth sensor. It captures every precise expression and motion of a person’s face while overlaying one of Apple’s emoticons.

Although I like what the iPhone X offers, there are flaws within the model. App developers still need to update their apps to support the phone or black bars on the top and bottom show up on unsupported apps. The battery life is worse coming from an iPhone 7 Plus, and even with the functional Face ID system, I miss unlocking it with a fingerprint.

Costing $1,000 for the 64 gigabytes (gb) model and $1,249 for the 256gb, the iPhone X contains many technological advances. If its features are too complicating to figure out, I would highly suggest sticking with an older iPhone or upgrade to the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.

Overall, the phone is a great piece of technology to use. The camera makes the worst photographers look like professionals. The screen would make someone want to keep viewing content on it. Everything and anything you normally do with a phone is just much more enjoyable on that OLED, bezel-less screen.

