Students Find Red Hawk Central Easy to Utilize

Formerly located at College Hall were the offices of the registrar, student accounts and financial aid. At the start of the new academic school year, Montclair State University has geared its focus toward making student support services more accessible on campus.

With the new year in motion, Montclair State has decided to change its approach from the use of construction-stricken College Hall to testing out a new system that has become more structured and easy for students and faculty alike to use.

In undertaking this move, the university has eased some of the frustration and strain originally caused by the location of College Hall. As of currently, students and faculty have found the transition and transfer to Red Hawk Central to be going well. Some students believe the new shift is a step in the right direction to improving the university as a whole.

“Coming into the new building, at first I was taken aback because the center looked so organized with new labels and blue rope like at the DMV,” said Abdul Shawir, a junior business management major. “I felt automatically that the new structure of the Red Hawk center for me was easy to approach.”

Now located in Lot 7 next to the Panzer Athletic Center, all three resource services placed within one single room in one building has brought ease to Stephanie Pender, a sophomore nursing major.

“You know I find it much easier that all three offices are in one building without the exhausting stairs, because you had to move from room to room to have questions answered [in College Hall] as opposed to just moving to the line next over [In Red Hawk Central],” Pender said. “I find this new layout easier with less headache.”

Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life Dr. Karen L. Pennington believes that Red Hawk Central has made every resource department more versatile in the sense that staff members of each office can potentially solve enrollment issues not typically handled by their specific office in the past.

“I am very pleased with the swift adjustment the community has made to Red Hawk Central,” said Pennington.

