‘Kindness Week’ Promotes Love for Self and Others

15

This week is Kindness Week, and the Office of Health Promotion has planned events every day to promote not only kindness to the self, but kindness to others and to the Earth.

On Monday, April 3, the Office of Health Promotion started off the week with a tabling event promoting wellness to the body and health benefits. Free first-aid kits were offered as well as journals that could be used to keep track of a person’s diet or exercise.

Julie Attys, a junior public health major and Health Promotion volunteer, said their table event is centered on informing students about staying active and taking care of themselves.

On Tuesday, April 4, a table was set up in the Student Center lobby where students and faculty could stop by and make kindness cards for the elderly to be sent to Gates Manor Elderly Home in Montclair, N.J.

“It’s good to put a smile on people’s faces and spread a little joy,” Laura Infield, a sophomore nutrition major, said. Infield and Sarde Gumalo, a senior nutrition major, were also handing out friendship bracelets to students walking by the table.

Gumalo said people can get caught up in the stress of the semester, so having these little acts of kindness on campus is really nice.

“Often people are struggling with challenges, and a small act of kindness can go a long way in making a positive impact for that individual,” Health Promotion Coordinator Marie Cascarano said. “Additionally, research indicates that repeated acts of kindness can promote personal health and happiness.”

Kindness Week runs from April 3 to 7. On Friday, April 7, the Office of Health Promotion will have an Earth Advocacy table in the Student Center lobby from 12 to 4 p.m. to learn more about being kind to the Earth.