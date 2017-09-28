0

Lambda Sigma Upsilon Latino Fraternity, Inc. was founded on the principles of leadership, brotherhood, and service to the campus community. On April 4, 1984, the fraternity was created by a group of seven students that wanted to bring the men on campus together through unity and prosperity. Thirty-four years later, the current undergrads are still upholding these values on a daily basis.

“Our organization prides itself on academic excellence, cultural awareness, being role models to the communities around us and lifetime brotherhood,” said 21-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Jr., a senior at Montclair State and a business administration major with a concentration in hospitality management.

Rodriguez also serves as the Executive President of Lambda Sigma Upsilon.

“I joined this prestigious organization because it made me picture myself as a leader and as a better version of myself,” said Albert J. Garcia, a 19-year-old freshman business administration major.

Members of Lambda Sigma Upsilon become involved with Greek life and non-Greek organizations once they assemble themselves into the organization.

The fraternity tries to recruit Montclair State males that can become an essential asset to their brotherhood. They look for men who are natural leaders that have the potential to live up to the values of the organization while still being inclusive in every possible way.

“We have brothers from all different races, backgrounds, and sexual orientations because our fraternity accepts all types of men that are looking to join something bigger than themselves and that will cultivate them to be the leaders of tomorrow,” Rodriguez said.

The brothers of Lambda Sigma Upsilon emphasize leadership on campus as one of their chapter goals. Brothers from their organization are involved all over campus. A few of the organizations that they have worked with in the past are the Office of Student Services, Student Government Association, Greek Council Cabinet, Center for Student Involvement, Educational Opportunity Fund Program, Male Leadership Academy, and various others.

Lambda Sigma Upsilon is best known for the high-quality programming that they put on throughout the academic year for the campus community. Every fall semester, they host one of the biggest step and stroll competitions on the East Coast called Hype Night. The event is attended by over 1,000 people from ages 18 to 24 years old. It’s a night when the fraternity is able to showcase their dedication, leadership, and teamwork by showing off their moves. On Nov. 5, 2017, the organization will be hosting their 11-year anniversary at Montclair State.

Another event that the fraternity hosts annually is their HIV/AIDS fundraiser, Stepping on AIDS. During the spring semester, they help raise funds and awareness towards the deadly viruses. It’s their way of paying tribute to one of their founding fathers.

“One of our Founding Fathers died due to HIV/AIDs complications, so we have been raising funds and awareness for the virus since his passing,” Rodriguez said.

Lambda Sigma Upsilon was recognized as one of the nation’s “Most Prestigious National Fraternities” by Town and Country Magazine in their recent September issue.

“When I received the news from our national office that our fraternity was named one of the most prestigious organizations in the nation, I was very happy and proud to be part of such a great fraternity,” Garcia said.

The Monarca Chapter of Lambda Sigma Upsilon Latino Fraternity, Inc. will be celebrating 35 years of brotherhood next spring semester. They are proud of their achievements as a group and look forward to continuing their hard work.

