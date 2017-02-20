LASO Discusses Next Steps for Montclair State as a Hispanic-Serving Institution

0

en Español:

En medio de los cambios políticos que ocurrieron durante las elecciones presidenciales de 2016, Montclair State University se convirtió en una institución al servicio de los hispanos (HSI). Esto significa que grandes subvenciones pueden ahora ser otorgados a la universidad del departamento de educación para los fines de desarrollar programas académicos en servicio de los estudiantes inscritos de todas las etnias. También significa que al menos el 25 por ciento de los estudiantes en Montclair se identifican como hispanos o latinos, y la Universidad debe mantener ese ritmo para seguir siendo un HSI.

“Creo que es genial que seamos finalmente reconocidos como eso,” dijo Madelyne Montes, Presidente de la Organización Latinoamericana de estudiantes (LASO) en Montclair State. “Creo que también es genial saber que tenemos que mantener ese 25 por ciento para ser una institución al servicio de los hispanos, que significa que Montclair va a reclutar estudiantes latinos constantemente,” dijo Montes.

Es la creencia de LASO que mayor representación hispana en materiales promocionales de campus y anuncios inspire a más estudiantes hispanos y latinos a aplicar a Montclair. Esto serviría un doble propósito de promover una comunidad minoritaria mientras que simultáneamente ayuda a mantener el estado de la Universidad como un HSI.

“Nos reunimos con el decano Carter y comentamos que queríamos más representación y la escuela lo hizo, creo que porque ahora somos un HSI, es que desean tomar fotografías de personas que nos representan a nosotros,” dijo Brian Gutierrez. “Ellos quieren un registro para demostrar que tenemos hispanos aquí en Montclair. Creo que es un buen comienzo, pero creo que no debe ser detenido.”

A pesar de estado de Montclair habiendo sido clasificada como un HSI, algunos estudiantes creen que la Universidad tiene que hacer algunos cambios para representar al 25 por ciento de estudiantes que le han obtenido el título a la universidad.

“Creo que el título está bien, pero al mismo tiempo hay un montón de cosas que tienen que hacer,” dijo Shannel Paulino, silla de la educación Latín de Laso. “Tenemos menos de 50 profesores negros y latinos aquí en el campus, incluyendo empleados de tiempo completo y de medio tiempo. ¿Cómo puedo pasar toda mi carrera universitaria y sólo tiene dos profesores latinos que solo son complementos? No son profesores a los que puedo visitar, y que tengan horas de oficina,”dijo Paulino.

Una de las batallas actuales de LASO es convertir Montclair State en un campus santuario. “Creo que en un futuro, creando un campus Santuario sólo va a beneficiar a la comunidad y va a asegurarse de que nuestros estudiantes saben que estamos seguros aquí”, dijo Montes.

A partir de octubre de 2014 Montclair State University acoge 20,022 alumnos. Ahora que la Universidad es un HSI, es seguro asumir que hay aproximadamente 5,000 estudiantes Hispanos en Montclair. Sea que la victoria de Donald Trump en las elecciones sea atribuida a fallas en nuestro sistema de colegio electoral, la cólera colectiva de la clase media en América o la creencia de que Donald Trump sea en realidad un candidato superior a Hillary Clinton, hay un punto notable que ha sido confirmado por las encuestas de salida publicadas por el New York Times, CNN, Fox News y el Washington Post : sólo el 28 por ciento de los hispanos y Latinos votaron por él.

Antes de la elección, LASO tuvo formularios de registro de votantes para registrar a cualquier persona que no estuviera inscrita para votar. “Durante nuestras reuniones tuvimos inscripciones para personas que no estaban registradas, y quisieran votar, porque claro, independientemente de si se vota por Trump o no la voz de todo el mundo es importante,” dijo Jadelkis Grullon vicepresidente de LASO.

“Encontré un montón de personas que eran demócratas que votaron por Presidente Trump, en realidad”, dijo Montes. “Algunas personas votaron por él como un llamado a la acción para nuestra comunidad.”

Uno de los puntos realizados por algunos de los miembros de LASO era que la inmigración no es un problema creado por el triunfo del Presidente Trump, pero que sólo ahora se convirtió en un problema más evidente y trajo la unidad entre las diferentes culturas hispanas. “Esto no es lo peor que le ha sucedido a los inmigrantes, indocumentados, o a la gente Latina o latina en general,” dijo Paulino. “Estamos plagados de empleos de bajos ingresos, de no graduarse de la universidad, de no graduarse de la secundaria, con ser pobre, con no tener recursos, hay muchas más cosas que nos afectan, no sólo Presidente Trump.

Tal como fueron mencionadas anteriormente por los miembros de los miembros de LASO, hay algunos estudiantes latinos que apoyaron al Presidente durante las elecciones por diversas razones.

“Es difícil hablar, independientemente de en qué lado del espectro político te encuentres. Siento como que en general, especialmente en las comunidades más jóvenes existe un temor sobre un montón de asuntos, y puedo decir que yo no tengo necesariamente los mismos miedos que muchas otras personas,” dijo Joseph Galán estudiante de fisica de segundo año. “No estoy de acuerdo con todo lo que [Trump] dice y todo lo que él hace, en general, tengo confianza en su presidencia. La razón es que él está tomando un enfoque diferente con el empleo, con la economía, y creo que independientemente de quién eres y qué quieres, el empleo es lo más importante.”

in English:

Before the political changes that occurred during the presidential election of 2016, Montclair State University became a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). This means that large grants can now be issued to the university from the Department of Education for the purposes of developing academic programs in service of enrolled students of all ethnicities. It also means that at least 25 percent of students at Montclair identify as Hispanic or Latino, and the university must maintain that rate in order to continue being an HSI.

“I think it’s great that we are finally being recognized like that,” said Madelyne Montes, the president of Latin American Student Organization (LASO) at Montclair State. “I think it’s also just great to know that we have to keep that 25 percent in order to be a Hispanic Serving Institution, which means that Montclair [State] is going to constantly be recruiting Latino Students.”

It is the belief of LASO that increased Hispanic representation in campus promotional materials and advertisements will inspire more Hispanic and Latino students to apply to Montclair. This would serve a dual purpose of advancing a minority community while simultaneously helping to maintain the university’s status as an HSI.

“We met with Dean Carter and we discussed that we wanted more representation and one thing the school did—I think because we are an HSI now—was that they want to take pictures of people who represent us,” said Brian Gutierrez, publicity chair of LASO. “They want a record to show that we have Hispanics here in Montclair. I think it’s a good start, but I don’t think it should be stopped.”

Despite Montclair State having been classified as an HSI, some students believe the university has to make some changes to represent the 25 percent of students that earned it the title.

“I think the title is nice, but at the same there are a lot of things that have to be done,” said Shannel Paulino, Latin education chair of LASO. “We have less than 50 black and Latino professors here on campus, including full-time and adjuncts. How can I go through all my college career and only have two Latino professors that are adjuncts, not even full-time professors? They are not professors that I can go and visit and have office hours.”

One of LASO’s current battles is to make Montclair State a sanctuary campus.

“I think moving forward, creating a sanctuary campus is only going to benefit the community and is going to make sure that our students know that we are safe here,” said Montes.

As of October 2014, Montclair State hosts 20,022 enrolled students. Now that the university is a HSI, it’s safe to assume that there are approximately 5,005 Hispanic students at Montclair State. Whether Donald Trump’s victory in the election is attributed to flaws in our electoral college system, the collective anger of Middle America or a belief that Trump was in fact a superior candidate to Hillary Clinton, there is one item that has been confirmed by exit polls published by the New York Times, CNN, Fox News and the Washington Post: only about 28 percent of Hispanics and Latinos voted for him.

Prior to the election, LASO had voter registration forms to register anyone who was not registered to vote.

“During our meetings, we had signups for people who weren’t registered to vote that wanted to vote, because, of course, regardless of if they were voting for Trump or not everybody’s voice is important,” said Jadelkis Grullon, vice president of LASO.

“I found a lot of people who were democrat who actually voted for President Trump,” said Montes. “Some people voted for him as a wake-up call to our community.”

One of the points made by some of the members of LASO was that immigration is not an issue created by Trump, but that only now it became a more evident issue and brought unity among the different Hispanic cultures.

“This is not the worst thing that has happened to the immigrant, undocumented or to the Latino or Latina people in general,” said Paulino. “We are plagued with low-income jobs, with not graduating college, not graduating high school, with being poor, not having resources—[there] are way more things that affect us regularly, not just President Trump.”

As brought up by the members of LASO, there are some Latino students that supported Trump during the elections for different reasons.

“It’s tough to talk about, regardless of where you stand, on what side of the political spectrum,” said Joseph Galan, a sophomore physics student. “I feel like generally, especially in the younger communities, there’s a fear about a lot of issues, and I can say I don’t necessarily have the same fears as many people do. I don’t agree with everything [Trump] says and everything that he does. Generally speaking, I have confidence in him being president. The number one reason is that he is taking a different approach with jobs, with the economy, and I think that regardless of who you are and what you want, jobs is the most important thing.”