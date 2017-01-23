7

There is a wide range of fashion essentials that belong in one’s wardrobe. However, there is one necessity that a fashionista should have no excuse not to own. A must-have in every fashionista’s closet is “a Little Black Dress, of course,” according to Jenna Davis.

Davis, the owner of That Little Black Dress, a boutique located charmingly at 20 Church Street in Montclair, epitomizes the term fashionista.

A graduate from LIM College with a major in Fashion Merchandising/Business and possessing over 10 years of experience in the fashion industry, Davis advised Montclair State University fashion hopefuls to “work in the industry and do internships.”

Davis’s impressive resumé includes working at retailers such as Bebe, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor and Urban Outfitters. “I interned at Patricia Field, the ‘Sex and the City’ stylist and I’ve also volunteered at over 50 New York Fashion Week shows,” Davis added. “Fashion is a great way to express how you feel and working in the fashion industry enabled me to meet many great people.”

Dedicated and passionate, it is only fitting that Davis’s dream of owning a boutique came true. Since 2013, That Little Black Dress has been providing exquisite fashion staples to a variety of women.

Whether it be lace up tops, faux fur or velvet, Davis is an admirer of all trends. “There is no trend that I hate right now,” she said. “I feel every trend and style is a way to express yourself and it looks great on different people.”

The “romantically edgy” boutique has received countless accolades, including Best of Essex 2016, which Davis said “is definitely something I will always remember and hope to continue.”

What makes That Little Black Dress unique, you may ask? “It’s fashion forward,”according to Davis.

Besides chic little black dresses, this boutique possesses an excellent selection of must-haves. From diverse jeans and casual tees, to distinct pieces like structured moto jackets and sequins galore, the apparel that fills the racks and Davis’s website, shopthatlbd.com, are flawless. The striking shimmery collection of jewelry that That Little Black Dress acquires will make fashionistas sparkle.

Beauty and home products such as candles and scrubs are an added plus to this stylish sanctuary’s inventory. Overall, this boutique is truly one of a kind and an ideal spot for every fashionista.

That Little Black Dress

Contact Information:

website: shopthatlbd.com

instagram: @shopthatlbd

phone: 973-233-0523

Ensemble from That Little Black Dress: worn and styled by Carlie Madlinger

As I opened the distinctive gold rimmed door at 20 Church Street in Montclair, I felt as if I was transported into my dream walk-in closet. With a plethora of unique pieces throughout the boutique, I decided to put together a casual look that still makes a statement. This black top is a crucial fashion staple due to its versatility. Since it can be so easily complimented, I paired it with these trendy black jeans. The fringed ankles are an edgy feature that definitely spices up the typical jean look. As I was skimming through the racks, I came across this beautiful white, rhinestone embellished jacket, the perfect addition to make a statement.

That Little Black Dress is like a treasure chest filled with jewels, so I had to add jewelry to my ensemble. With such an exclusive selection of necklaces, bracelets and rings, it was hard to choose just a few pieces. Playing off of the silver and black featured in my ensemble, I chose a gray fabric choker and a necklace with a silver crystal -encrusted quartz rock. The black beaded bracelets with intricate charms compliment my ensembles palette perfectly. To add a pop of color, I also added a turquoise horn necklace. The gray snake skin pattern purse with gold detailing is quintessential for Montclair State University students who want to carry their textbooks in style. Whether you’re going to a party, class or just hanging out with your friends, That Little Black Dress has incomparable products for fashionistas to always be “fashion forward.”