Mad Style at Montclair State: A Fashion Column

Elaine G. Sinisi, the owner of Valley Girl, a boutique in Upper Montclair, has had quite a fascinating life in the fashion industry thus far.

“Fashion should be fun,” Sinisi said. “Knowing how to style yourself is almost an art form and a gift. It sets us apart and defines who we are as women. Fashion makes a statement about us from the moment we enter a room. We need to decide what kind of statement we want to make and what we want the world to know about us. Hopefully the statement will be that of a secure, strong, yet feminine being that has a lot to offer.”

Sinisi graduated from William Paterson University with a degree in communications. Though she did not major in fashion, Sinisi explained, “I’ve always been told that I have a unique style sense.”

Sinisi’s unique boutique accentuates her unique style. From shoes to purses, comfy sweaters, jeans, dresses, logo tees, jewelry and even decorative water bottles, Valley Girl has everything a Montclair State fashionista could ever possibly dream of.

Prior to officially opening the Valley Girl boutique in 2015, Sinisi owned a children’s shoe store called Little Shoebox from 2004 to 2015. This sparked her interest in women’s shoes, and across the street from Little Shoebox, Valley Girl Shoes was born.

“I was hoping to capture the customers that outgrew Little Shoebox,” said Sinisi.

Experimenting with inventory by adding clothing and accessories, Sinisi noticed the positive response from customers.

“I loved this business so much that I decided to close Little Shoebox and move Valley Girl into that location which is where we are currently located,” she said.

As the buyer for her boutique, Sinisi uses her distinct style as well as suggestions from employees and her daughters to bring her vision for Valley Girl to life.

“I have found that the more that I stay true to my own style and instincts the better off things turn out,” said Sinisi.

With customers ranging from tweens to women in their 60’s, Sinisi said, “I try to buy clothing that is somewhat ageless and easy to wear that complements a range of body types and tastes.”

While buying online or going to trade shows in New York like Fame and The Accessories show, Sinisi keeps in mind Coco Chanel’s statement, “Fashion comes and goes, but style lasts forever.”

Sinisi’s style icon is none other than her daughter, Olivia, a senior fashion student at Montclair State.

“Olivia has a great sense of what looks good on her, which is so important when there are so many trends out there. She knows how to incorporate a trend to suit her individuality.” said Sinisi.

“Not all trends look good on all people, what I think is important to remember is that we need to know which trends work, which ones don’t and how to wear a trend and make it work for you as an individual to make a statement.”