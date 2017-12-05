Make This Winter Break A Memorable One

0

The holidays are finally upon us and a sense of contentment has filled the air. This is a time of new beginnings with a new year on the horizon. With this upcoming winter break, getting involved is a great way to make the best out of your month-long break from college. To create a successful break, there are many activities in our home state of New Jersey to participate in that might suit your idea of a fun time to take a break from working hard all-semester long.

Most people look for ways to have fun without compromising their funds. You do not have to break the bank to have a good time in Jersey.

Garret Mountain Reservation in the neighboring town of Woodland Park offers trails and spectacular views of New York City and the historic district of Paterson. Bring family and friends along for a picnic or a hike and have a delightful time.

Sledding is an age old activity that anybody could take part in. On a snowy day right here in northern New Jersey, you could see the amazing views of Alpine trails and surrounding forests while sledding at Allamuchy Mountain State Park in Byram Township.

In Ridgewood, enjoy the slopes on the multipurpose field at Citizens Park, a longtime favorite of kids and adults alike. Meanwhile in South Orange, prepare for a day of sliding down the slopes of Floods Hill. Here you will find plenty of fellow sledders enjoying the outdoor action. It is an experience you will never forget.

To get a taste of the Christmas spirit, Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show is going on until Dec. 30 in Augusta. It is a breathtaking light display where more than two million glittering lights will marvel and delight.

There are also many indoor activities and events to take part in if you are not an outdoorsy person. Throw on a pair of roller skates and enjoy a fun time of roller-skating at Fun Force in nearby Wallington. Or put on those bowling shoes and bowl a strike at Bowler City in Hackensack.

Let your creative side run wild at the Color Me Mine pottery studio in Ridgewood. Here you can paint your own pottery with workshops being offered at various times throughout the week. Bring some friends along for a day of painting mugs.

A great part of New Jersey is its close proximity to New York City. A trip into the city to visit the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History is a wonderful option to keep you occupied all day long.

There are other activities you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home including reading that book that you have been putting off, indulging in painting, beginning a story that has been swirling around in your head and reorganizing your room to help you start fresh for the new year. Whatever it is that makes you feel productive, do it. Be creative and have fun.

If you are looking to get involved in a meaningful way, volunteer at a local animal shelter, hospital, homeless shelter or soup kitchen. You will feel a sense of accomplishment spending your time helping those in need. It is a truly rewarding experience that will make your winter break a special one.

Moreover, there are so many ways to make winter break the most memorable one yet. Put down the electronics, grab a friend and get outside (or stay inside) to participate in these wonderful events and activities that will leave you with amazing memories you will cherish forever.

