Marxist Media Mayhem:Mainstream Media Needs to Check Itself

The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games have officially become a haven for the media to shove their anti-Trump and anti-American agenda down the throats of the American people. The media proves this bias when they consistently attack Vice President Mike Pence for every move he makes, like not standing for the joint Korean team as they entered the Olympic ceremonies. Meanwhile, they turn around and praise Kim Jong Un’s little sister, Kim Yo Jong, saying she is “stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.”

The same media that has praised athletes in the NFL for kneeling during the U.S. national anthem is now attacking Mike Pence for not standing to honor the evil dictatorial regime in North Korea. Last time I checked, the U.S. stood for freedom and justice under God, not totalitarianism and fascism under Kim. Pence did exactly what any red-blooded American would do and stuck it to the North Koreans. We as American people should be proud of his actions, not appalled by them.

The media was not finished with their anti-American antics. On Saturday, Feb. 10, CNN ran a report with the headline, “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.” The first sentence of this report tells the whole story: “if diplomatic dance were an event at the Winter Olympics, Jong Un’s younger sister would be favored to win gold.”

Has CNN completely forgotten about the fact that this woman is the director of propaganda and agitation for a regime that has killed its own people by the thousands and forces people to live on $3 a day? Do they just not care?

Later in their piece they compare Yo Jong to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, stating that she was “her brother’s answer to American first daughter Ivanka Trump, Kim, 30, is not only a powerful member of Kim Jong Un’s kitchen cabinet but also a foil to the perception of North Korea as antiquated and militaristic.”

This is a disgusting comparison by CNN who is clearly just buying all the propaganda that North Korea has been feeding them.

If the media continues to abide by the idea that the enemy of their enemy is their friend, it will lead them down a much darker path than they are already traveling. I am old enough to remember a time when the U.S. knew that North Korea was an evil place and that Jong Un was an awful murderous dictator that kept his people impoverished and starving. Recently, the media’s worst nightmare has made the White House his home. Because of this, the mainstream media would rather support North Korea than America.

This disgusting anti-American propaganda must end immediately or else the American public will lose the very little remaining faith we have left in our media system. U.S. citizens are not stupid people; they know that North Korea is the worst country on planet Earth from a civil rights and quality of life standpoint. They will not stand idly by and listen to the media’s attempts to victimize North Korea’s cruel dictator just because he is not Trump.

Is this the state that this country has come to? Praising murderous and horrible dictators because they don’t align with our president’s politics? What a sad, sad commentary on American culture. CNN and the mainstream media need to end this now before they become an official wing of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers’ Party of North Korea.

