Montclair State Student Performs at the Meatlocker in Montclair

Montclair State University is not only a school that pushes students to succeed within its classrooms, but it also allows students to pursue their hobbies to an extreme level. Kyle Missry, currently a sophomore at Montclair State, has recently accomplished an enormous goal of his. Missry had the opportunity to perform at the Meatlocker in Montclair with his former band known as More Than Acquaintances.

“Our experience at the Meatlocker was incredible,” said Missry. “I want to thank my friend Ryan Bock of Quantum Peruvian for giving us this opportunity. It was an awesome show and it was a great moment for us to play and get exposure as a band and as people.”

More Than Acquaintances started in Manasquan, N.J., Missry’s hometown. When he was 17 years old, his family blessed him with his first guitar. He then began training himself how to memorize the chords and how to play numerous songs. During that time, Missry was part of his hometown baseball team where he was introduced to Anthony Trilli, one of his future band mates.

During Missry’s freshman year winter break, he and Trilli decided to get together and practice music. At that moment, Missry, who played guitar, and Anthony Trilli, who sang, were the only ones in the band. Their first practice was at held at Trilli’s house where Missry propped the microphone up with duct tape, a ladder and a hockey stick.

Anthony Trilli’s brothers, Mike and Joe Trilli, thought it was a tremendous idea that Missry and Anthony Trilli were starting a band. Nonetheless, they both decided to ask for instruments that Christmas. Thankfully, their parents fulfilled their dreams by presenting Mike Trilli with a bass guitar and Joe Trilli with a drum set. From that day on, they were known as More Than Acquaintances (MTA).

After performing Monday night at the Meatlocker, another band that formerly performed there was extremely mesmerized and told Missry that MTA should book their own shows to perform during the weekends. “If you played on a weekend or whatever, people would love you. You could blow up because you guys are all really good,” said Ryan Bock from the band Quantum Peruvian.

The most extraordinary part is Missry is also part of the Montclair State baseball team. Missry attends practices every day, generally from 1 to 4 p.m., along with class, and still manages to practice for the band.

The story of Missry and his band just goes to show that Montclair State allows students to succeed both academically and socially. In turn, Missry has accomplished several things since he began attending Montclair State in 2015. The university gave him the opportunity to flourish as an accounting major, baseball player and rising musician.

“Montclair State is not only a great school because of its high-end academics, but because it is a very tight-knit campus and community that allows you to thrive socially,” said Missry.