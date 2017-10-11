Men’s Hockey Continues to Look for Their First Win of the Season

18

The men’s club ice hockey team faced off against Marist College and the University of Delaware this weekend and was defeated in both games on home ice.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the puck dropped against Marist at 9 p.m. to begin the first period. The game looked like an even battle until Montclair State’s Shawn Meneghin gained the upper hand and scored the first goal of the game, assisted by defenseman Brendan Vander Vliet (6:45). The first period ended with a score of 1-0.

Once the second period began, Marist managed to score against Montclair State goaltender Bradley Odgers (4:43) following a two-minute minor slashing penalty, guilty of Montclair. Between both teams, there were a total of eight penalties exchanged. At the 14:19 mark, captain Samuel Enright scored on a power play assisted by Vander Vilet. Marist managed to sneak one past Odgers again (15:29) to end the second period with a score of 2-2.

With the third period underway, both Montclair State and Marist racked up penalties. Marist managed to score at the 0:55 mark and the 8:07 mark and the Red Hawks did not get back into the game. With only a few seconds left in the third, Meneghin was guilty of a spearing penalty while trying to stick up for his teammate, resulting in a game disqualification and was unable to play against Delaware the next day. Odgers saved 34 out of 38 shots, while Montclair State had a total of 41 shots on Marist’s goaltender. The game ended with a final score of 4-2 in favor of Marist.

The next day, Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9:20 p.m., Montclair State battled against the University of Delaware. In the first period, Delaware had several penalties, yet managed to score two goals at the 6:51 and 15:33 mark to end the first period.

Once the second period began, Delaware snuck one past Odgers (0:40) to up the score to 3-0. Montclair State’s Michael Nordstrom and Enright were penalized later in the period, but Enright managed to score at 7:01, assisted by Michael Buckel, to end the second period at 3-1.

With the Red Hawks down by two goals, the team hoped to come back. At the start of the third period, Delaware was guilty of a two-minute minor holding penalty. The team followed up with four more minor penalties later that period yet managed to gain a five goal lead at the 4:28, 9:37 and 10:07 marks. Unfortunately, Montclair State racked up three minor penalties but did manage to score two more goals. At the 13:39 mark, Enright celebrated a goal assisted by Vander Vilet. At 17:52, defenseman Daniel Diner put one behind Delaware’s net with help from Enright and Justin Ritter.

With the final score of 6-3, it was clear that the University of Delaware dominated most of the game with 46 shots on goal compared to Montclair State’s 24 shots on goal. Montclair State’s goaltender John Pitera saw some ice time in the third period after Odgers was pulled.

With a record of 0-4-0-0, the Red Hawks hope to win their first game of the season against Army University on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8:30 p.m. or against Monmouth University Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11:40 a.m. Both games are a part of Montclair State’s homecoming weekend.

