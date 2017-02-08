Men’s Ice Hockey Comes Out Scoreless Against NYU

8

The Red Hawks had hoped to win their second to last game of the season when they suited up for Friday’s game. However, the team fell short and suffered a 6-0 loss on the road against New York University (NYU).

This wasn’t their first meeting with NYU, having lost to them by eight goals on Nov. 5. Itching for redemption from their 11-3 loss back in November, the Red Hawks’ goaltending improved, but ultimately, generating goals has become rather difficult for this men’s team. Montclair State had an accumulative 15 shots on goal, while NYU took 58 shots on Red Hawk goaltender Bradley Odgers. Odgers fought off 52 shots, as the Montclair State offense struggled to score.

The puck dropped at 8:30 p.m. at Sky Rink Arena (Chelsea Piers) and two minutes into the first period, NYU suffered from a two-minute minor penalty, due to having too many men on the ice. The Red Hawks looked for open chances to score the first goal of the game, but NYU took that chance and scored eight minutes in (12:05). The first period came to an end with a score of 1-0.

With NYU already up on the board, the team was off to a shaky start when the second period began. They received a two-minute interference minor, but a little over a minute later, Sam Enright was penalized with a two-minute cross checking minor. With the teams about even, NYU eventually powered through and put two more goals past Odgers to close up the second period.

With a 3-0 lead over the Red Hawks, the third period began with two roughing minors from both teams. Soon after, NYU pushed through and added another point to their lead. Eventually, the home team skated past the Red Hawks two more times and came out with two more goals to finalize a score of 6-0. The third period ended with two more penalties on NYU’s side but Montclair State unfortunately could not put a point up on the board.

The team looks to ensure one final win this season against Marist College this Saturday, Feb. 11.