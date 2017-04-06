Men’s Lacrosse Plans to Honor Late Coach with Renovated Locker Room

15

The “Greco Team Room,” coming soon to campus, will be the new and renovated Montclair State men’s lacrosse team locker room.

Montclair State’s lacrosse program had not won a conference title since 1994. Then in 2003 John Greco became the head coach and changed the culture of Red Hawk Lacrosse.

Greco was the head coach of men’s lacrosse team from 2003-2010 and led the Red Hawks to a 96-44 overall record during his tenure. In that time, the Red Hawks also won two conference titles in 2009 and 2010.

In 2010, Greco passed away due to a sudden heart attack at the young age of 33, ending his tenure as head coach. Greco was a former player on the Red Hawks’ lacrosse squad and graduated from Montclair State in 2000. He was also a middle school teacher in Clifton, NJ.

Through Montclair State Athletics and the lacrosse program the “Greco Team Room” looks to revamp the Montclair State’s men’s lacrosse team room with the help of a fundraising campaign. People can contribute to the campaign by going to montclairconnect.org/grecomemorial.

So far the campaign has raised $10,049. The goal is to potentially raise $24,000. According to assistant coach Shane Carmody, so far a new carpet has been laid out and there are plans to replace the lockers later this year. The program hopes for the full renovation of the room to be completed toward the end of the summer.

The team room is where the team does all of its vital preparation for games, practices and team meetings. It will be a place that the team will be proud of.

“It means a lot to the team to dedicate this to Coach Greco,” Carmody said.

Not only is Greco remembered for winning two Skyline Conferences during his tenure as head coach, but he is also remembered for working to advance the program to what it is today.

“It’s great to give back to a great guy, who really put us on the map,” said senior defenseman Ryan Anzalone.

Defenseman Ryan Young felt the same way and is aware of how the team’s history has had an impact on the team today.

“This team room is an example of what happens when a program rallies around its history,” said Young. “I think we have to remember guys like Coach Greco, because they paved the way for my teammates and I.”

The current team is excited about the team room and even for the teams that will get to experience it years from now.

“The Team Room can help us continue building this program year after year,” midfielder Corey Carlson said.