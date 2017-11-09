Mixed Reactions Take Over Montclair State Students as Phil Murphy Wins 2017 State Election

20

After the polls shut down at 8 p.m., Democrats rallied over Phil Murphy’s victory, but many Montclair State University students remained indifferent the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 7 after the votes came in.

“[There was] a lack of enthusiasm from on-campus campaigners and Montclair State about the importance of this election,” said sophomore Alyssa Ruiz when comparing it to the presidential election in November of 2016.

According to junior family and child studies major Jenai Robinson, who assisted in running the voting table, roughly 200 Montclair State students were documented voting in Machuga Heights, nearly half of the turnout for the 2016 presidential election.

Junior accounting major Brittany Palusezek did not have any interest in participating in the election.

“If Montclair State talked about [the election] more, I would’ve felt more obligated to vote,” Palusezek said.

Republican Chris Christie remained the New Jersey governor for two terms, equalizing eight years in office.

Jake Gongora, a junior English major, is thrilled to see what the new change in political party will do for the state.

“I’m really excited that a Democrat won in response to last year’s presidential election,” Gongora said. “I believe a lot of people went this direction as a result of the current state of the country as a whole.”

Some of Phil Murphy’s platforms included improvement in the inclusion of the LGBTQ community along with proposing free community college for New Jersey residents.

Junior family science and human development major Christine Yi is particularly looking forward to how Murphy will enact these solutions within the next four years.

“These are small, yet meaningful steps that New Jersey residents would appreciate from him,” Yi said.

20