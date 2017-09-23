Montclair State Bounces Back With 6-0 Win Over Saint Vincent

0

The Montclair State University Red Hawks faced off against the College of Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins on Monday. The referees were definitely a point of controversy disallowing two Montclair goals early in the first half.

The Red Hawks seem to have been practicing their set pieces as two of the three goals in the first half were products of corners. The first, scored by senior Jorge De La Bandera, came at the 15-minute mark and came after a ball from Rafael Terci and was met by Bandera with a header curling into the far post. The Dolphins applied more pressure after the goal and were waiting for a crucial counterattack to catch the feet of their forward Julius Tumukunde.

The Dolphins were able to generate a counterattack and create a great goal-scoring opportunity, which the Red Hawk goalkeeper, junior Mike Saalfrank, was able to keep his clean sheet. At the 25-minute mark, sophomore defender Damian Kolodziej scored after a corner kick by Colin Mulligan. A great move by freshman Guiseppe Margiottiello allowed him to maneuver around the goalkeeper and give the Red Hawks a 3-0 lead ahead of the Dolphins at the end of the first half.

The second half seemed to be uneventful until the 63-minute mark when Rafael Terci scored his third goal of the season after a brilliantly placed ball by freshman Chaz Burnett. Burnett would again show up in the 73-minute mark tapping in the Red Hawk’s fifth goal.

Sophomore Devaghn Foster finished the night off scoring the sixth goal after some confusion in the penalty box in the last seconds of the game. The Red Hawks’ next game is away at Rutgers-Camden before they come back to MSU Soccer Park and face off against Kean University on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

0