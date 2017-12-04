Montclair State Men’s Basketball Team Takes Third in Colby Classic

0

The Montclair State men’s basketball team took a road trip when they traveled all the way to Waterville, ME for the Colby Classic on Saturday, November 25th. Although the Red Hawks took a loss to Eastern Connecticut in the first game, they battled back in the second game the next day defeating the University of Maine-Presque Isle 70-60.

The Red Hawks (3-1) received their first loss of the season as the team fell to Eastern Conneticut 72-55. The team entered the game hungry with a seven- point advantage in the first half, but the lead was quickly diminished by the Warriors. Montclair State balanced out the score at the break after senior Jarett Bogus completed a three point play to boost the Red Hawks and make the score 35-34.

Senior guard Jovanni Chatnam was the lead scorer for the Red Hawks with 12 points, seven field goals attempted, three field goals made, and .429 field goal percentage. Freshman teammate Myles Mitchell-White was right behind with 10 points, seven field goals attempted, three field goals made, and a .429 field goal percentage.

Unfortunately, the second half was dominated by Eastern Connecticut. The Warriors maintained a 7-0 run in the beginning of the second period which left them at an advantage for the rest of the half.

ECU’s Carlos Gonzalez sank a free throw that increased the lead 44-38 with 14:56 left. Gonzalez pushed the lead even more after scoring four in a row in the last minutes of the half closing the game with a 72-55 victory over Montclair State.

Senior Jarrett Botus also had nine points for Montclair State and freshman guard Tim Algenio contributed six points off the bench.

During day two, the Red Hawks switched the script, and outrebounded the University of Maine-Presque Isle 50-28. Montclair State captured the third place contest in a 70-60 win against the Owls.

The Red Hawks scored the first eight points of the game and maintained a strong lead after sophomore Eddie Emedoh landed two free throws in the first half. Emedoh was also named to the All-Tournament team and had eight points and eight rebounds throughout the game.

Senior guard Daniel Ramis led the team with 14 points, 8 field goals attempted, 5 field goals made, and a .625 field goal percentage. With the help of freshman Myles Mitchell-White, the dynamic duo combined for 27 points and 13 rebounds and were able to eliminate Main-Presque Isle in the third place game of the Colby Classic.

By intermission, the Red Hawks shot 52 percent and gained a 22 point lead. Meanwhile, Ramis scored 12 out of his 14 points in the first half and swished all four of his three-point attempts.

Montclair State looks to continue their winning streak on the road on Wednesday, November 29. The Red Hawks will face fifth-ranked Ramapo College at 7:30 p.m. at the Bradley Center in Mahwah, NJ.

