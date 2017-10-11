Montclair State Students Visit NY Comic Con

18

Comic Con, one of the most exciting events in pop culture, took place from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, at the Javits Center in New York City. The four-day long event is not just a celebration of geek culture and pop entertainment, but a great opportunity to expand ones horizons and create lasting memories.

First held in 2006, the convention often hosts fans of comic books, television shows, movies and video games. Crowds of fans walked into the Javitz Center and turned it into a human traffic jam.

Montclair State University freshman Taylor Jones discussed the hassle of trying to avoid the human traffic jam. “It can get very crazy walking around the place since so many people come each year.”

Jones waited on line for an hour to meet actress Jennifer Tilly and the cast of “The Cult of Chucky.”

“This is my second time going to Comic Con. There were so many costumes, discussion panels and posters to look at,” said sophomore and fashion studies major Rachel Bentacur. “When you’re at Comic Con, you forget about the outside world.”

Bentacur describes her nostalgic meet and greet with actors Walter Emanuel Jones, David Yost and Jason David Frank—the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She embraced Jones and Yost, saying she didn’t want to let them go.

Bentacur discussed meeting former green and white power ranger Jason David Frank, “It was a two and a half hour wait to meet him, but it was so worth it.”

One of New York Comic Con’s perks is that it gives fans opportunities to meet certain actors while also getting their picture or autograph. One of those actors was Paris Themmen, best known for his role as Mike TeeVee in the classic, “Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.”

Paris talked to fans and took pictures with them. He even went as far as to record a video message for a teenage girl’s dad who couldn’t attend the event. Paris loves talking to people who say Willy Wonka positively impacted them.

There were also several promotional exhibits for fans to view at the convention. One of the exhibits was a costume and prop gallery for the hotly anticipated film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Several brand ambassadors that work with Disney to promote the film hosted the exhibit. One of these ambassadors, CJ Demato, devoted all of his time at the exhibit. Demato noted that the job prevented him from being able to personally enjoy the convention. However, New York Comic Con is his favorite part of the year.

In addition to entertainment companies, comic book stores were also trying to promote their businesses. One of those comic book stores was MidTown Comics, which set up a booth that sold products and offered photo ops.

One of the people responsible for setting up this booth was MidTown Comics’ Marketing Assistant and Event Coordinator, Henry Varona. Varona described the four day convention as a non-stop experience where he had to make sure everything ran smoothly. For Varona and his company, the convention serves as an opportunity to show that MidTown Comics is one of the best comic book companies in the world.

Whether it was to buy merchandise, promote company ventures or to spend time with strangers and friends, New York Comic Con had something for everyone.

