New Chapter in Skyline Conference for Montclair State Men’s Lacrosse

The men’s lacrosse game vs. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) was postponed on Wednesday, March 22 due to cold weather. Not only would it have been the team’s second home game this season, but also the team’s last game before the team travels to Kings Point, New York on Saturday to play Skyline Conference rival, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

The Red Hawks trip to Kings Point began the team’s “Skyline Grind,” which includes a whopping eight consecutive games against Skyline Conference opponents starting with the United States Merchant Marine Academy and ending with a trip to Maritime College on April 22.

This year’s men’s lacrosse team has big shoes to fill. Since 2010, seven teams have represented the school’s colors, and all seven were crowned Skyline Conference champions at the end of the year.

So far in the 2017 season, the Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team has not played a single game in the Skyline Conference.

On March 29, the Red Hawks will face Stockton College. The Stockton Ospreys have outscored their opponents 121-66 and have seven players with double-digit points. The Ospreys won the one in-conference game they played, 19-7 against St. Joseph’s Long Island.

Seniors Shaun Sterner, Don Finn, Brady Wulster and sophomore Matt Haemmerle have contributed rather evenly in the scoring department. Haemmerle leads the team with nine goals this season and 11 ground balls.

Men’s lacrosse was denied 7-8 in their home opener against Dickinson College and senior goalie Lucas Jones made 12 saves in that narrow defeat.

The original game against RPI on Wednesday, March 21, will be rescheduled for Thursday, March 23 at 4 p.m. RPI returns home from a game in California, off a 16-9 victory on the back of eight goals from senior Breanainn McNeally.