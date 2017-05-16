New York Red Bulls II Fall 2-1 Against LA Galaxy II

HARRISON, NJ. (MAY 14, 2017) – New York Red Bulls (NYRB) II fell 2-1 against the LA Galaxy II on Sunday night as part of a doubleheader at Red Bull Arena featuring both USL teams as well as their MLS sides. Brandon Allen opened the scoresheet for NYRB II, but LA Galaxy II’s Adonis Amaya and Justin Dhillon secured the win for the visiting side leaving Red Bull Arena with three valuable points. NYRB II (3-4-2) now stands in sixth place of the Eastern Conference standings with 11 points.

Early in the first half NYRB II looked to score an early goal, attacking as soon as the referee whistled through Zeiko Lewis and recently loaned Derrick Etienne from MLS side, New York Red Bulls. The offensive started paying off in the 3rd minute when Allen tapped in Florian Valot’s cross to beat LA Galaxy II goalkeeper Eric Lopez and score his fifth goal of the season making it 1-0.

NYRB II played well for the remainder of the first half constantly representing a threat to the LA Galaxy II goal. In the 31st minute defender Andrew Tinari fired a shot from far range deflecting in an LA Galaxy II slide tackle forcing Lopez to an acrobatic save. La Galaxy II had their opportunities as well, but were repeatedly denied by NYRB II goalkeeper Evan Louro without complications. A first half marked by the quick pace of Etienne and Lewis as well as the efficiency of center backs Justin Bilyeu and Hassan Ndam saw NYRB II go into halftime in full control of the game.

During the second half, it all changed. NYRB II lost control of the game and little by little LA Galaxy II imposed their dominance through counterattacks and constant shots at Louro’s goal. Early in the second half in the 49th minute, Adonis Amaya scored the equalizer for LA Galaxy II after Louro knocked down Raul Mendiola inside the box resulting in a penalty. Amaya fired to the bottom right corner beating Louro who dived left making it 1-1.

NYRB II responded to LA Gallaxy II’s constant threats with opportunities of their own, but poor finishing kept the score equal. NYRB II’s assist leader Vincent Bezecourt entered in the 62nd minute as NYRB II searched for the decisive goal and though Bezecourt added greatly to New York’s offense the game remained tied.

The decisive goal came in the 72nd minute when LA Galaxy II’s Justin Dhillon scored after Jorge Hernandez delivered a cross culminating in a first touch strike to the right post by Dhillon making the final score 2-1. Junior Flemmings entered the pitch in the 74th minute to add on to NYRB II’s attack, but despite many last-minute opportunities NYRB II was unable to rescue a draw.

Quick Takes

New York Red Bulls II need to bounce back to victory

Sundays 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy II was NYRB II’s second loss of the week after they were defeated 5-1 by Charlotte Independence on Thursday. Both games saw NYRB II open the scoresheet, but in the end, they came up short, losing valuable points. Out of nine games, NYRB II have lost four and must bounce back if they wish to become USL champions again.

Doubleheader at Red Bull Arena went horrible for both NYRB teams

Sunday’s doubleheader at Red Bull Arena didn’t go well for both home sides, MLS’s New York Red Bulls and USL’s NYRB II. Both teams lost playing at home leaving many fans disappointed. MLS’s LA Galaxy was clearly superior dominating the initial MLS game winning 3-1 while USL’s LA Galaxy II managed to take home three points winning 2-1.