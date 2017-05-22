New York Red Bulls II fall 4-3 to Ottawa Fury FC: Ends win streak at MSU Soccer Park

0

(Montclair, NJ. MAY 20, 2017) – New York Red Bulls (NYRB) II were defeated 4-3 by Ottawa Fury FC on Saturday at MSU Soccer Park in a game that saw a parade of goals. A total of seven goals were scored as NYRB II’s winning streak at MSU Soccer Park came to an end. Junior Flemmings, Brandon Allen, and Ben Mines scored for NYRB II while Tucker Hume, Jose Seoane, Michael Salazar, and Ryan Williams scored for Ottawa Fury FC. NYRB II are now on a three-game losing streak following previous losses to Charlotte Independence and LA Galaxy II and currently stand in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with 11 points and a 3-5-2 record.

NYRB II started the game getting right into business attempting to take the lead early in the 2nd minute when a long run by Zeiko Lewis culminated in a pass to Junior Flemmings who shot well over the bar. NYRB II warned and Ottawa Fury FC responded in the 6th minute through Jose Seoane who volleyed a shot from outside the box striking the right post.

In the 13th minute the Canadian side continued to attack as Jamar Dixon went one on one against Evan Louro after a loose ball was left in the box finishing in a NYRB II save, Louro’s USL leading 28th save of the year. Shortly after in the 15th minute, Ottawa Fury FC took the lead after a Michael Salazar shot forced Louro to make another save leaving behind a rebound which Tucker Hume tapped in making it 1-0 for the visiting side.

It wouldn’t take long for NYRB II to respond and in the 20th minute Junior Flemmings scored for the home side after a wonderful display of teamwork by Brandon Allen who received a through ball from Dan Metzger, took out goalkeeper Callum Irving from the Ottawa goal, and passed to Flemmings who curled in the open shot making it 1-1.

Back to back, both teams responded to each other’s goal opportunities and in the 30th minute Hume fired a right footed strike to the NYRB II goal, again being saved by Louro, who performed a fingertip dive. Before the first half ended, NYRB II had the last opportunity when a Vincent Bezecourt cross ended in a Ben Mines shot being saved by Irving.

During the second half, both teams continued to attack looking to break the deadlock. A total of five back to back goals were scored in the second half, the first being in the 51st minute when Jose Seoane lofted a shot past Louro, who seemed out of position. Once again NYRB II leveled the score in the 56th minute after Bezecourt was knocked down inside the box resulting in a penalty which Allen executed making it 2-2.

In the 69th minute a Bezecourt free kick lead to NYRB II’s third goal as Ben Mines’s header made it 3-2 and NYRB II took the lead. Ottawa would then equalize once again in the 86th minute through Salazar who tapped in a rebound from a previous Louro save making it 3-3.

When it all seemed like both teams would share points, Ryan Williams sealed the victory for Ottawa Fury FC, ending the rollercoaster ride in the 90th minute via the penalty spot making the final score 4-3.

Next Game

NYRB II’s next game will be at MSU Soccer Park against Charleston Battery next Sunday, March 28 at 2PM.

Quick Takes

The winning streak at MSU Soccer Park is over

Before Saturday, NYRB II had never lost at MSU Soccer Park with the team winning all of its three previous games there. The streak is now over and unfortunately another one has started, a three-game losing streak.

NY Red Bulls II needs to defend the ball better

With this loss NYRB II now has three consecutive losses and the situation is now serious. They are the team that has conceded the most goals and must turn things around quickly if they want to be USL champions again.

Ben Mine’s was impressive

On the bright side, 17-year-old Ben Mines who came in for Zeiko Lewis during the first half was impressive. He adapted well to the intensity of the game and added greatly to NYRB II’s offense, scoring his first professional goal. Mines’s speed and positioning was a constant threat to Ottawa Fury FC and hopefully we will see more of him as the season goes on. Truly a gifted player at such a young age.