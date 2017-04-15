New York Red Bulls II Pushes Past Orlando City B for Second Win | Quick Takes

15

The New York Red Bulls (NYRB) II rolled past Orlando City B with a 3-1 victory in their second game at MSU Soccer Park on Friday. Junior Flemmings, Vincent Bezecourt and David Abidor scored for NYRB II as the team moves to fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 2-2-1 record.

After a feeling out process in the game’s first 15 minutes, NYRB II forward Junior Flemmings broke the stalemate. Flemmings received a pass on the right side of the box, performed two cutbacks and sent the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs and into the back of the net. Flemmings’ first goal of the 2017 USL season put NYRB II ahead 1-0.

However, NYRB II lost momentum after Flemmings’ goal. Orlando City B forward Albert Dikwa blasted a shot on net and NYRB II goalkeeper Evan Louro managed to parry the ball away in the 17th minute. Again, Louro sprawled out for a couple of saves in the 24th minute before Orlando City B sent the third shot off the post.

NYRB II defender Michael Murillo went down with a calf injury just after the game’s 30 minute mark – forcing NYRB II to play one man down. Orlando City B broke through a few moments later as Dikwa scored on a header in the 34th minute and tied the game at 1-1.

NYRB II defender Tim Schmoll came in for Murillo after the goal. After struggling to mount an attack for most of the first half, Bezecourt received a pass from Justin Bilyeu at the top of the box and sent a grounded shot past Orlando City B’s goalkeeper. Bezecourt’s league-leading fourth goal put NYRB II ahead 2-1 just before the end of the half.

Orlando City B sat back on defense and looked to play on the counterattack coming out of halftime. Schmoll solidified NYRB II’s defense and used his height to break up Orlando City B’s clearances and long balls. After an errant cross, NYRB II quickly strung together three dangerous passes in and around the box before Orlando City B’s goalkeeper thwarted the opportunity.

Orlando City B played nearly mistake-free soccer for large parts of the second half but suffered a mental lapse in the 87th minute. Bezecourt sent a cross into the box and Abidor leaked past Orlando City B’s defenders and scored NYRB II’s third and final goal of the game.

NYRB II won 3-1 and earned their seventh point of the season.

Flemmings Shines in Return to Full Action

Flemmings played a full 90 minute for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee seven months ago. Outside of scoring his first goal of the 2017 USL season, Flemmings was active and dangerous up front for NYRB II on Friday.

Murillo Goes Down

Panama national team defender Michael Amir Murillo – who Red Bulls’ coach Jesse Marsch is eyeing as a potential first-team player – created a couple of opportunities before going down with an injury in the 30th minute of the first half. Trainers attended to Murillo and NYRB II coach John Wolyniec said after the game that it wasn’t a “major” injury.

Bezecourt’s Brilliance

Bezecourt continued his hot start to the 2017 season with a goal and two assist on Friday night. Bezecourt notched his league-leading fourth goal and has turned into not only one of NYRB II’s best players, but one of the breakout players of 2017. With his performance against Orlando City B, Bezecourt should be a lock for his third-consecutive USL Team of the Week honors.

Up Next

NYRB II will be back in action on April 22 on the road against the Rochester Rhinos. NYRB II will return to MSU Soccer Park on May 6 against the Harrisburg City Islanders.