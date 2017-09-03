New York Red Bulls II take down Tampa Bay Rowdies 4-2 in crucial victory

17

Montclair, NJ – The New York Red Bulls (NYRB) II tallied three important points on Saturday afternoon after beating the Tampa Bay Rowdies 4-2 at MSU Soccer Park. Andrew Tinari, Noah Powder, Florian Valot, and Junior Flemmings each scored giving NYRB II the victory and keeping their hopes alive of securing a spot at the USL Cup Playoffs. Martin Paterson and Hunter Gorskie each scored to put the Tampa Bay Rowdies back into the game, but in the end it wasn’t enough and NYRB II gained their ninth victory of the season at MSU Soccer Park along with now being in the playoff zone in the 7th position of the Eastern Conference Standings.

John Wolyniec’s men started the game well, playing offensively from the first minute, often relying on long shots to get to the Tampa Bay Rowdies’ goal. NYRB II were quick to outpace the rowdies with Junior Flemmings and Zeiko Lewis constantly taking on defenders down the wings. Ball possession belonged to NYRB II with Andrew Tinari and Kazu Shigenobu distributing the ball as well as recovering when needed.

In the 15th minute Florian Valot attempted a long range shot forcing Tampa Bay Rowdies goalkeeper Matt Pickens to go low for the save, but without any trouble. Tinari fired another long range shot in the 17th minute opening the scoresheet for NYRB II after a great individualistic play from Stefano Bonomo led the ball to Florian Valot, who lined a pass for Tinari to fire a first touch knuckleball leaving Pickens without a chance to react. The goal gave NYRB II a 1-0 lead. Tinari scored his second straight goal, also scoring in last week’s 2-2 draw against Ottawa Fury FC.

Though NYRB II has recently found a consistent back four featuring David Najem, Jordan Scarlett, Hassan Ndam, and Noah Powder, all putting forth great performances contributing to the team’s recent good form, defending set pieces remained a problem for the defending 2016 USL Cup Champions. Though having control of the game, NYRB II gave up another goal via a corner kick in the 20th minute when a Marcel Schäfer executed corner kick lead to a header from Georgi Hristov, who flicked it back for Martin Paterson to head it in making it 1-1. You know what they say, two headers in the box equals a goal.

Tampa Bay Rowdies’ goal seemed to come as a shock to NYRB II causing them to lose control of the game for a few minutes then quickly regain control through the midfield with constant ball touches tiring the rowdies. In the 41st minute another shot from long distance led to a NYRB II goal when Noah Powder fired a 30-yard free kick going around the wall and making its way past Pickens to put the Bulls up 2-1.

NYRB II went into the half dominating while the Tampa Bay Rowdies looked to equalize for the second time in the second half. Early in the second half in the 54th minute, Flemmings continued to terrorize the rowdies defenders down the wings and managed to put in a low cross which Valot tapped in making it 3-1.

In the 64th minute with the confidence obtained from scoring the earlier free kick that put NYRB II up 2-1, Powder fired another free kick, this time being denied by Pickens.

When it all seemed like NYRB II had the win secured in the 77th minute another set piece, this time a free kick lead to a Tampa Bay Rowdies goal. A free kick executed from Michael Nanchoff lead to a header from Hunter Gorskie, who was unmarked to put the Rowdies back into the game with a 3-2 score.

With a little over ten minutes left, the Tampa Bay Rowdies were in search of the tying goal and it almost came in the 80th minute when Sebastian Guenzatti fired a shot inside the box forcing Ryan Meara to a crucial diving save with the ball still bouncing off the post. The Rowdies were coming for the point and NYRB II needed to respond.

The response would come in the 83rd minute after a brilliant play from Powder, who unleashed himself into the attack and provided a through ball for Flemmings to slot in the fourth and final goal for NYRB II to seal the victory 4-2.

NYRB II are now situated in the 7th position of the Eastern Conference Standings with 35 points and a 10-11-5 record.

Scoring Summary:

17’ – NYRB II – Andrew Tinari (Florian Valot)

20’ – TBR – Martin Paterson (Georgi Hristov)

41’ – NYRB II – Noah Powder (Free Kick)

54’ – NYRB II – Florian Valot (Junior Flemmings)

77’ – TBR – Hunter Gorskie (Michael Nanchoff)

83’ – NYRB II – Junior Flemmings (Noah Powder)

Next Games:

NYRB II will travel to Canada next week as they take on Toronto FC II on Sept 9 at BMO Field with kickoff starting at 8 p.m. ET.

NYRB II’s next and final home game of the regular season will be on Sept 30 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET.

Quick Takes:

Five game unbeaten streak

NYRB II have now entered a five game unbeaten streak with its win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The streak includes three wins and two draws as well as 13 goals in favor and 6 goals against.

Defense isn’t a problem anymore

It seems like NYRB II coach John Wolyniec has finally found a consistent back four he can rely on. After struggling with constant rotations in the back in the beginning of the season, NYRB II now has a brick wall composed of Hassan Ndam, Jordan Scarlett, David Najem, and Noah Powder, who scored a long range freekick to put NYRB II up 2-1 in the first half along with providing Junior Flemmings with an assist.

Long range shots were key

An impressive amount of long shots were shot by NYRB II, many being deflected, but many also being on target. Long shots are key as they exemplify the confidence a player has to attempt them and that confidence spreads onto the team. NYRB II’s first goal was a long distance shot by Andrew Tinari and their second goal was a Noah Powder long distance free kick.

