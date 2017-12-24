Nifty Gifty Ideas: Gifts for those who made your year great

0

It is that time of year again. The season of gift giving is upon us. Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are right around the corner. For some, this is a joyous time to shower friends and loved ones with gifts. For others, it is a puzzling game of what their loved ones will like. It is as if we do not truly know the likes and dislikes of those closest to us.

Christmas and the holidays are a wonderful time of giving. Giving without expecting anything in return is truly a wonderful feeling. The smiles and gratitude of those close to you can make the preparation worth all of the hard work.

For the sentimental person in your life, a digital picture frame makes a wonderful, heartfelt gift. You can gift it with preloaded pictures or not. Either way, it makes for an unforgettable present.

For the practical friend or family member, personal care items are always a big hit. For women, bath soaks and bubble bath sets are nice to receive. For men, a shaving kit is a reasonable gift.

For the special someone in your life, meaningful gifts are always the way to go. Make your partner smile all year long by gifting he or she with his or her very own book. Etsy offers blank 20-page books with covers that can be personalized. Write poems, stories and memories of the special times you’ve shared together to be put inside their one of a kind gift.

The commuter student in your life would appreciate a useful gift that would make the struggles of commuting a bit easier. A personalized umbrella or a nice pair of snow boots are great gifts for students who refuse to let the weather deter him or her from getting an education.

For the professor that has made a significant impact on your semester, a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card is a great option which they can use both on and off campus.

Gifts do not always have to be material items. Taking a friend to the nail salon to get mani-pedis together is a wonderful way to say thank you for his or her friendship. Spending the day with your parents, seeing a movie or having a nice dinner at that restaurant you always wanted to go to, is a good way to make your loved ones’ holiday season a little brighter.

Remember that this is a time for giving. Let the people close to you know how important they are to you. Be thoughtful when giving and always remember that the best gift of all is the gift of your time and love.

