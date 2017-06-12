NY Red Bulls II Fall 3-0 Against Louisville City FC

0

Montclair, NJ. (June 11, 2017) – The New York Red Bulls (NYRB) II suffered their second defeat at MSU Soccer Park falling 3-0 to Louisville City FC in a game marked by extreme high temperature. The loss marked their first ever defeat to Louisville City FC in history. Kyle Smith opened the scoresheet for Louisville City FC in the first half with Brian Ownby and Richard Ballard adding on in the second half. The defeat ended NYRB II’s two-game winning streak that included victories over Charleston Battery as well as last weeks away win against the Richmond Kickers. NYRB II (5-6-2) now stand in fourth place the Eastern Conference Standings with 17 points.

After obtaining an important victory against the Richmond Kickers that saw NYRB II win their first road game of the year, NYRB II returned to MSU Soccer Park to face Louisville City FC. NYRB II imposed their dominance early in the game with greater ball possession and great defensive work that saw double and even triple marking. NYRB II roamed around Louisville City FC’s penalty box for much of the opening minutes, but it wasn’t until the 19th minute that a Zeiko Lewis through ball reached Vincent Bezecourt, who delivered a shot that was saved by Greg Ranjitsingh. Though NYRB II was offensively and defensively sharper Louisville City FC shocked in the 25th minute opening the scoresheet as Kyle Smith slotted a low driven shot past Evan Louro making it 1-0. A defensive error caused Smith to be wide open for a pass from Brian Ownby thus firing the visitors in the lead from inside the box.

For the remainder of the first half NYRB II continued to lead in ball possession and in chances created with Zeiko Lewis firing a volley off a Louisville City FC defensive header in the 37th minute, but going wide. Though NYRB II looked for the tying goal, they were unable to get it by the half.

During the second half, the roles changed and though NYRB II went right toward the Louisville City FC goal with a Brandon Allen shot being saved by Ranjitsingh in the 51st minute, Louisville City FC fired back with opportunities of their own. In the 54th minute Cameron Lancaster delivered a low driven strike that skimmed the post after Lancaster managed to beat Justin Bilyeu to a long ball. One minute later, Louisville City FC returned to the NYRB II’s net this time scoring their second goal making it 2-0 after NYRB II’s offside trap was beaten leaving Louro one on one with Ownby who slotted it in.

Louisville City FC was superior during the second half with more opportunities created and more ball possession constantly threatening the NYRB II goal. Through quick plays and fast paced counter attacks Louisville City FC went from defending in the first half to attacking in the second half. During stoppage time Richard Ballard sealed the victory for the visitors making it 3-0. Ballard dribbled his way in between Bilyeu and David Najem finishing Louro with a close-range shot ending NYRB II’s two game winning streak and extending Louisville City FC’s streak to four undefeated consecutive games.

Attendance: 581

Scoring Summary

25’ – LOU – Kyle Smith

55’ – LOU – Brian Ownby

90+3’ – LOU – Richard Ballard

Next Game

NYRB II return to MSU Soccer Park this Friday as they take on sixth place Bethlehem Steel FC at 7PM.

Quick Takes

NYRB II has been a rollercoaster this season

If there’s a word to describe NYRB II this season, it’s inconsistent. The team has struggled to reach consistent results and when it seems like they’re getting back on track they fall again. Their (5-6-2) record speaks for itself with many of the losses caused by final minute meltdowns in which the team allowed goals in the last few minutes. NYRB II must pick up their game because if this keeps happening this season won’t end like last season.

MSU Soccer Park is no longer NYRB II’s fortress

Sundays defeat at MSU Soccer Park marked NYRB II’s second defeat at their new home. What used to be NYRB II’s fortress is no longer. The debut season at Montclair State University started well with three straight home wins, but defeats to Ottawa Fury FC and now Louisville City FC have changed everything.