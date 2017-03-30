Ostrich Racing added to NCAA Sports and Coming to Montclair State This Fall

15

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING IS AN APRIL FOOLS’ DAY EDITION OF THE MONTCLARION. ALL OF THE ARTICLES IN THE PAPER, THOUGH RELATING TO REAL PEOPLE OR EVENTS, ARE NOT FACTUAL.

Do you like racing? Well a new form of racing has arrived to NCAA Sports and Montclair State University. It may be weird, it may be fun, but no longer will it be ostracized. Ostrich racing will be speeding its way to the track at the campus of Montclair State University this upcoming fall semester.

The ostriches will be brought in from Roaming Acres Farm, a 100-plus acre farm in Lafayette Township, in which ostriches are raised. Athletes will ride the ostriches like horses or camels. Races will include 100- and 200-meter dashes.

“We look forward to having ostrich racing in our school. It’s a new and exciting sports that I think will be very fun to watch,” Mike Scala, the sports information director, said.

Students will be allowed to try out for the team in August right before the fall semester begins. Montclair State will be placed in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) for ostrich racing. There will be six ostriches racing in each race. All ostriches will be available to participate in both 100- and 200-meter dashes.

“I think it’s going to be amazing covering ostrich racing,” WMSC Radio sports director, Sean McChesney, said. “Our broadcasts will be so fun. Seeing animals run will make for great commentary.”

MontclairAthletics.com will stream a live video feed of the ostrich races along with the WMSC Radio audio commentary for those who cannot attend the races, but still wish to see the running ostriches.

It’s rumored William Paterson University will push hard to win the ostrich racing NJAC Championship. Montclair State will need to become a committed program to be one of the top teams in the NJAC.

The athletic department has hired former NBA player Chris Bosh as the first ever Montclair State ostrich racing head coach. It’s believed he was hired because he looks like an ostrich, but Scala insists that is not the case.

“Chris is very knowledgeable in many things,” Scala said. “When he explained to me his love and passion for ostrich racing, I knew he was the one. To me he looks like a winner, not an ostrich.”

Bosh is determined to lead the team to glory and has high hopes for the team.

“I want to make this the best sports program on campus,” Bosh said. “I want to make this a team that students, alumni and anyone associated with Montclair State can be proud of. We will compete hard and look to win the NJAC Championship in the first season. I am not scared of William Paterson.”

The first home race will be Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. in the Montclair State track. Attendees are not allowed to touch the ostriches or feed them food, especially candy. Pictures with flashes in front of an ostrich are also prohibited.