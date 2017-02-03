Students Practice the Perfect Pitch

7

The Feliciano School of Business has given business students at Montclair State University many opportunities to show their innovative strengths, none bigger than the annual $10,000 pitch competition.

The contest is presented by the Feliciano Center for Entrepreneurship, and is also sponsored by Ajit J. Khubani, the CEO of TeleBrands and a Montclair State alumnus. Khubani’s desire to give back to his university led to the idea of sponsoring a contest that can both prepare students for the workplace, and improve their pitching skills, which are important to pursuing a career in business.

The $10,000 prize is also a huge incentive for students to participate in this pitch competition, seeing that all the participants in the contest are college students.

Sasha Vincent, a student who participated in the winning group of the 2016 contest stated: “We have been working hard…since we first met each other. We have not stopped and it means everything to win because our hard work has meant something.”

Participating in the contest requires a nine-credit entrepreneurship certification, which would take two semesters to complete. The courses require students to create and refine either a product or service, and the pitch competition is the final step in the students’ completion of the center’s Certificate of Entrepreneurship.

Students who feel like they have the innovative skills needed to pitch the next great product or service should not be hesitant to compete the nine-credit entrpreneurship certification and compete for the $10,000 cash prize. Who doesn’t want to win $10,000?