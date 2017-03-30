Pool Party at Floyd Hall: Ice Rink to be Turned into Swimming Pool during the Summer

15

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING IS AN APRIL FOOLS’ DAY EDITION OF THE MONTCLARION. ALL OF THE ARTICLES IN THE PAPER, THOUGH RELATING TO REAL PEOPLE OR EVENTS, ARE NOT FACTUAL.

The announcement came during a press conference with the vice president of Arena Operations Kevin McCormack saying that he has noticed a large drop in attendance during the summer months.

“I know people would rather be out in the sun,” said McCormack. “But you can swim inside and outside; there’s no excuse for that.”

While there are professional hockey arenas, like the Prudential Center and Madison Square Garden, that have their hockey rinks with the ability to be switched out easily for something like a basketball court, Floyd Hall’s rink can’t be switched out. The vice president had a couple alternative ideas.

“At first, we were like, ‘Why not put an inflatable pool in the middle of the rink?’ But we thought people’s feet would get too cold walking to it on the ice,” McCormack said. “Then we wanted to put the inflatable pool closer to the entrance to the rink, but we realized that we could melt the ice and make the entire rink a swimming pool.”

McCormack said that if they were to melt the ice, they could hopefully get a good two feet out of it. “I think that’s deep enough,” he said.

Along with the ice rink to swimming pool changes, McCormack also said that they will be selling pool accessories at the store inside Floyd Hall.

“All the hockey equipment will be replaced with pool noodles and floaties,” McCormack said. “Since there won’t be any ice to play hockey or skate, we can have water wars with Super Soakers.”

McCormack also said that if this idea is successful, they might keep the rink as a permanent swimming pool.

“I mean, where else can you find an Olympic-sized pool anywhere around here anyway?” said McCormack.

Both Montclair State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams play at Floyd Hall and are preparing to still play regardless of the state of the rink.

“If we have to play in the water I guess we’ll have to play that way,” said the head coach of the men’s hockey team. “It’ll be a first-time experience for pretty much all of us, but we’ll definitely learn something out of it.”