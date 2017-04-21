Rabbi Ari Ackerman became the campus rabbi at Montclair State University in 2014. The expansion of his non-profit organization Aish Montclair started off very slow. However, Aish Montclair has become one of the coolest organizations on Montclair State’s campus. Today, Ari Ackerman has a solid group of 15 students that make up Aish Montclair. From networking, discussions and shabbat dinners, Jewish Montclair State students began to fall in love with this organization. Just recently, Ari Ackerman and his wife Daniella Ackerman welcomed the birth to their first baby girl who they named Yael Ackerman. Ari Ackerman remains a dedicated man to his Aish organization, family and students. He is not only a great rabbi, but also an amazing father.
Rabbi On Campus: Jewish Clergyman Balances Life and Work at Montclair State
Photo Essay by Tyler Rosenberg
