Red Hawks Run in Color

On Sunday, April 30, 127 participants came out to run in the Department of Campus Recreation’s 14th annual Red Hawk Run. The event consisted of $1,800 in prizes increasing from $1,400 two years ago.The majority of the runners were students; however, the race did attract a few faculty and other non-students. All proceeds from the run went towards the Red Hawk Food Pantry, which is available to students in need.

Several businesses around Montclair co-sponsored the event including Pizza 46, Starbucks, the University Bookstore and various others.

The 5k itself began 14 years ago, but the color only came three years ago. “We made it a color run because that’s where the trends were going,” said the Department of Campus Recreation Associate Director Ginnie Mohr. “It made more people participate”.

Despite the cloudy skies and mild temperatures, the weather didn’t stop people from coming out to run. “It’s a beautiful event that makes everyone happy,” said Department of Campus Recreation Building Manager Desmond Dixon.

“I’m doing this for fun,” senior psychology major Lisa Pakulniewicz said. “I don’t normally run.”

“This is my first time doing it,” said history major Junior Dan Lopinto.

“I would like to thank all of our volunteers today for putting this together and the weather,” the Department of Campus Recreation’s General Manager Romayne Eaker-Kelly told the participants. Eaker-Kelly has been involved with the event since it began over a decade ago.

“I think it’s great,” said graduate student and DJ of the event, Ferid Oyelaja. “It shows a lot of great spirit and it’s for a great cause.”

By 1 p.m. the race began. The course started at the Recreation Center’s parking lot, went through the middle of campus and ended back at the parking lot. Around 1:30 p.m. the runners started to return, drenched in color.

“I feel exhausted,” said senior business analytics major Frank Pino. “The colors were an obstacle to get around.”

Parabolic Performance & Rehab workers gave massages to participants afterwards. “It’s just a good post-run treatment,” said Sasha Demenjon, the business’ Client Care Ambassador.

Event goers had the opportunity to eat healthy foods such as oranges, bananas and crackers while staying hydrated on water. All participants were given a t-shirt.

It wasn’t long before the results were in. In first, second and third were Streibe Phillip, Alex Delgado and Samwel Marwa, respectively. The Department of Campus Recreation plans to host another Color Run next year.